The long-awaited opening of the brand new megastore at Leeds’ White Rose Shopping Centre has been anticipated since it was announced at the beginning of the year. It is expected to be busy with excited shoppers today (May 25) as it throws open its doors for the first time. Many will remember the building as the former home of Debenhams, which closed after the business collapsed during the pandemic. But from today, it will host the flashy new 97,000 square foot Marks and Spencer megastore. With some of the earliest visitors set to win prizes, here are the all important first day opening times, plus more information on the shopping destination –

Should I get there early?

There will be 200 “golden tickets” to be given out to welcome the very first shoppers, with each ticket guaranteeing a prize. They include goodies like bags of Percy Pigs, freshly baked cookies from the new M&S bakery – and even a £200 voucher to use in store.

Shoppers will get to look around the new megastore for the first time today. Picture: Steve Riding

What’s in the new megastore?

With a fresh market-style foodhall, a new cafe with hundreds of seats, and stylish clothing, home and beauty departments, it is little surprise that the store has been described as both “show-stopping” and “futuristic”. There will be fresh food displays, a bakery, a selection of cheeses, an M&S pizza counter complete with a pizza oven, and a dedicated M&S wine shop within the foodhall.

Meanwhile in the shopping departments, the latest collections of womenswear, kidswear and menswear will be available to browse. Per Una, Autograph, Goodmove and Jaeger are just some of the brands to call the store’s new neon-lit areas home. There will also be the option to skip queues altogether by paying straight away in the store fitting rooms.

On top of that, a transformed beauty department will be open for the first time and a bigger-than-ever M&S footwear section.

Will I be able to get something to eat?

The store’s new 164-seat M&S café will open for the first time today, with freshly prepared food, hot drinks and comfy soft lounge seating.

What kind of an investment is it for Leeds?

The company has said that the new megastore is a “significant investment” in the city, with manager Justine Brook at the helm alongside with a team of more than 300 staff members. They include a Leeds man who said he was “over the moon” to land a job at the store, his first in three years, after having worked in the former Debenhams.

Justine said: “We can’t wait until 10am on Thursday when we can finally welcome customers through our doors. It’s been a busy few weeks behind the scenes with the whole team working really hard to put things together and we’re excited for everyone to see what the new store has to offer. Whether you’re looking to welcome in summer with a new outfit, refresh your everyday wardrobe staples or doing your big weekly food shop – we’ve got you covered.”

What time does the new megastore open?