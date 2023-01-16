Leeds will be getting a new M&S store this year as the posh retailer has announced plans to open 20 new stores across the country. M&S chiefs have said that they will be investing almost half a million pounds to improve existing and new stores over the next year.

M&S announced that it will be opening a huge new store at Leeds White Rose centre, taking over the vacant Debenhams department store. M&S says that the five of the new, relocated branches will take over former Debenhams units as part of its ‘commitment to regeneration.’

Each store has been designed with local families in mind, with shoppers able to browse in inspiring settings with wider aisles and a clear line of sight. With fresh market-style food halls stocking the full M&S Food range, spacious Clothing, Home and Beauty departments, brand-new M&S cafes, sustainable innovations such as Fill Your Own, as well as free car parking to make shopping more convenient for customers.

M&S’s Chief Executive Stuart Machin said: “Stores are a core part of M&S’s omnichannel future and serve as a competitive advantage for how customers want to shop today.

“Our store rotation programme is about making sure we have the right stores, in the right place, with the right space and we’re aiming to rotate from the 247 stores we have today to 180 higher quality, higher productivity full-line stores that sell our full clothing, home and food offer whilst also opening over 100 bigger, better food sites.

“Our investment in stores not only delivers a better experience for customers and colleagues, but it also boosts local communities with new job creation and will help us deliver a more sustainable estate in every sense.”

In total, the 20 new stores across the country will create 3,400 new jobs, boosting local economies. M&S says it hopes to create a “seamless” fit for the future experience for its loyal customers. In addition to its store investment, M&S also plans to extend its successful franchise model to expand its partnerships with BP, Moto, SSP and Costa.

A CGI image of what the new M&S Leeds White Rose store will look like

The new store announcement comes after Marks & Spencer hailed strong Christmas trading, posting record food sales and its highest clothing and home market share for seven years.

M&S has not released the locations for all the new stores, but here’s what we know so far:

New M&S stores - confirmed locations

Purley Way (expected Summer 2023)

Leeds White Rose (expected Summer 2023)

Liverpool (expected Summer 2023)

Birmingham Bullring (Autumn 2023)

Lakeside Thurrock (Winter 2023)

Trafford Centre (Winter 2023)

New M&S food halls

Stockport (expected Summer 2023)

Barnsley (expected Autumn 2023)

