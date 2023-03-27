News you can trust since 1890
Marks & Spencer White Rose: Leeds residents express excitement for 'futuristic' new megastore opening

Leeds residents have expressed their excitement as a ‘futuristic’ Marks & Spencer megastore prepares to open its doors.

By Alex Grant
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 08:08 BST

The new M&S at the White Rose Shopping Centre was first announced in January, as part of a nationwide investment to expand and improve its stores.

The brand, which already has a shop inside the shopping centre, is moving into the large unit vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents have taken to social media to express their excitement over the upcoming opening as new pictures showed the outside of the new flagship store with large glass frontage and a big sign that reads: "Welcome to Leeds White Rose" beginning to take shape.

The brand, which already has a shop inside the shopping centre, is moving into the large unit vacated by Debenhams. Picture: Steve Riding
Judy Greenwood said: “At last. Not interested in their clothes but love everything else especially the food good luck M&S.”

Nicola Wilkinson said: “I do my weekly shopping at M&S. Hope its as nice as the Meadowhall one.”

The retailer announced plans earlier this year to open 20 new stores across the country. M&S said that five of its new, relocated branches will take over former Debenhams units as part of its “commitment to regeneration”.

Diane Durham added: “I saw a Virtual video of how futuristic and amazing this new store is going to be at my interview to be a store assistant. I didn't get the job as they were looking for the very best for this new store, quite rightly too. I can't wait to visit when it opens.”

The store is still under construction but it is understood that it will open in the summer.

