The opening of the brand new megastore at Leeds’ White Rose Shopping Centre has been excitedly anticipated for four months, as the 97,000 square foot destination prepares to welcome eager shoppers. The brand, which already has a shop inside the shopping centre, is moving into the large unit vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed during the pandemic. Marks and Spencer has announced that there will be an exciting giveaway on the store’s first day, with hundreds of golden tickets guaranteeing prizes. Here is everything you need to know about the opening of the new store –

What can shoppers expect?

M&S has said its new store will be “show-stopping”, with a fresh market-style foodhall, a new cafe with hundreds of seats, and stylish clothing, home and beauty departments. Customers given a sneak peak inside have described it as “futuristic”. Inside the foodhall, customers will find fresh displays brimming with quality produce, a bakery, a selection of cheeses, an M&S pizza counter complete with a pizza oven, and a dedicated M&S wine shop.

An exciting giveaway will mark the opening of the new store. Picture: M&S.

Shoppers will be able to browse the latest collections of womenswear, kidswear and menswear – with dedicated, neon-lit areas to spotlight favourite brands including Per Una, Autograph, Goodmove and Jaeger. The company said that shopping will be “easier than ever” with colleagues on hand to offer support and styling advice, and new features like the option to skip queues altogether and pay straight away in the store fitting rooms.

Other highlights include a bigger-than-ever M&S footwear section, a transformed M&S beauty department showcasing customer favourites, including the popular Apothecary collection, and a dedicated area for the store’s home collection. Pictures inside the store show the dramatic transformation of the interior.

Will there be food?

A new 164-seat M&S café will open in the store with an award-winning new design and table service. There will be freshly prepared food, hot drinks and comfy soft lounge seating. An all new brunch menu includes items such as eggs benedict, eggs royale and the all day breakfast wrap.

How can I get involved in the giveaway?

Store mascot Percy Pig will be on hand to welcome shoppers as the team hands out 200 golden tickets to the first customers through the door. Every golden ticket holder is guaranteed a win – whether it’s a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the new M&S bakery – or even a £200 voucher that one lucky customer will be able to use in store.

How many people will work at the new store?

The new M&S is a significant investment for the company in Leeds and will be led by Justine Brook along with a team of more than 300 colleagues. They include a Leeds man who said he was “over the moon” to land a job at the store, his first in three years, after having worked in the former Debenhams.

Manager Justine said: “We can’t wait until 10am on Thursday when we can finally welcome customers through our doors. It’s been a busy few weeks behind the scenes with the whole team working really hard to put things together and we’re excited for everyone to see what the new store has to offer. Whether you’re looking to welcome in summer with a new outfit, refresh your everyday wardrobe staples or doing your big weekly food shop – we’ve got you covered.”

When does it open?