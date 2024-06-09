Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The co-owner behind a popular fish and chip shop in the city has shared what it’s like being a Leeds Rhinos’ fan favourite.

Less than a 10-minute walk away from Headingley Stadium, St Michael’s Fisheries has been a hit amongst rugby and cricket fans since it was founded in 1923.

The century-old fish and chip shop prides itself on being a traditional chippy - serving all the classics including chips cooked in beef drippings.

Co-owner Panos Pantazopoulos, who moved from Greece to the UK in September 2018, said the business has no plans to change its ways.

Panos Pantazopoulos, co-owner of St Michael's Fisheries in Headingley, is a top-rated chippy in the area. Photo: James Hardisty

He finds it's the consistency that St Michael’s Fisheries offers, which keeps the people of Headingley coming back for more.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Panos said: “All our food is cooked to order so it’s fresh and every time you visit the shop, you get the same product, we get the same results.

“We love what we do. That's a big factor; when you do something and you don't love it, you don't do it very well.”

Prior to joining the chippy five years ago, Panos worked at Graveleys in the White Rose Shopping Centre as well as Greek restaurant Mythos, respectively.

But the people that come through the doors of St Michael’s Fisheries are completely different to those visiting his previous workplaces.

Panos, who serves many Leeds Rhinos and cricket fans, said: "We love what we do."

Panos said: “When I started working here, I realised it's a tradition for rugby and cricket fans to come into Headingley before the match, go to Skyrack or Original Oak and support all businesses really.

“They finish their pints and they come here and eat fish and chips straight off the pan and then just carry on walking to the stadium.

“It's lovely to be here because you can hear the crowd shouting and everything. It is a very nice place to be.

“When it’s the last match of the season, people that come here say, ‘see you next year’ and next year, they come in again, which is lovely. We see the same faces.”

The chippy is also frequented by university students who live in the area.

Panos finds people visit St Michael's Fisheries for its consistency - customers always get what they expect. Photo: James Hardisty

Panos added: “I love that people come regularly. It’s not about money, we are part of the community. People come here and share how their lives are going and what they are doing.

“Some students, when they finish university, come here to say goodbye to us because they were coming every week for eight months during their studies. It's lovely. And when they visit Leeds again, they come here to see us - that’s something that's really nice.”

St Michael’s Fisheries is saddened by the death of former Leeds Rhinos’ player and rugby league legend Rob Burrow.

Back in 2021, St Michael’s Fisheries and the Cove, in Horsforth, donated £1.50 for every portion of fish and chips sold in both shops in one day.