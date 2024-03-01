And we have rounded up 16 of the best, according to Google reviews.
1. Mythos
Mythos, located on Stainbeck Road, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 202 Google reviews. A customer at this Greek restaurant in Chapel Allerton said: "Best Greek food I’ve ever had!! You can tell that every dish is made with love and is amazing quality. The staff are really friendly and service is great. I highly recommend the cocktails which are named after Greek Goddesses! The restaurant itself is also beautifully decorated. All round a great experience!"
2. Olive & Feta
Olive & Feta, located in Farsley, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 542 Google reviews. A customer at this Turkish restaurant said: "The atmosphere is really friendly, and the food is great. The Turkish bread and garlic butter are amazing. I'd recommend this restaurant to anyone looking for a delicious meal with excellent, friendly service."
3. Souvlaki Corner
Souvlaki Corner, located on Dixon Lane, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 277 Google reviews. A customer at this Greek restaurant said: "The food from this place is absolutely gorgeous. I always get the pork gyros wrap and so does my partner. The taste is very authentic and just reminds me of being back in Greece. Would highly recommend if you are in the area!!"
4. The Olive
The Olive, located on Harrogate Road, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 360 Google reviews. A customer at this Greek restaurant in Chapel Allerton said: "We've been twice and really enjoyed the meals on both occasions. The dips are lovely, and the main courses beautifully cooked and generously portioned. We will be back!"
5. Lime Tree Bistro
Lime Tree Bistro, located in Morley, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 718 Google reviews. A customer at this Turkish and Greek restaurant said: "We’ve been maybe 4-5 times and each one has been excellent. The staff, the food and the atmosphere makes it a great place for a relaxing evening of food and drink. Thanks again and see you soon!" Photo: Michael C
6. Tavernaki Bistro
Tavernaki Bistro, located in Great George Street, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 436 Google reviews. A customer at this Greek and Cypriot restaurant said: "Gorgeous food, and really attentive lovely staff. Myself and my partner visited last night and the food was amazing. The ambiance is perfect. Will definitely visit again, highly recommend! The stuffed vine leaves were amazing, and the pudding was so good!" Photo: Tavernaki