21 of the best beer gardens in Leeds picked by locals including Beck and Call and Original Oak

We’re finally seeing the first glimpses of summer in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 6th May 2024, 11:21 BST

Temperatures are warming up and the sun has even made an appearance for some of the Bank Holiday weekend, as many of us visited a beer garden or outdoor terrace for the first time this year.

With a jam-packed summer ahead - the Euros are set to begin in just over a month’s time - we asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for their recommendations for where to enjoy a nice cold pint in the sunshine.

Here are 21 of the best beer gardens across Leeds and a little beyond - as picked by them.

Vanessa Walker recommended The Barley Mow in Lower Town Street, Bramley

1. The Barley Mow

Vanessa Walker recommended The Barley Mow in Lower Town Street, Bramley Photo: Matthew Page

Ben Ellis and David Fred Thorp picked The Original Oak, which boasts a large beer garden in Otley Road, Headingley

2. The Original Oak

Ben Ellis and David Fred Thorp picked The Original Oak, which boasts a large beer garden in Otley Road, Headingley Photo: National World

David Fred Thorp said Walkabout in Woodhouse Lane, Leeds city centre, is "great for watching sport outside"

3. Walkabout

David Fred Thorp said Walkabout in Woodhouse Lane, Leeds city centre, is "great for watching sport outside" Photo: Google

Sarah Boardman and Teresa Cooper recommended Kirkstall Bridge Inn, which boasts a big beer garden on the banks of the River Aire

4. Kirkstall Bridge Inn

Sarah Boardman and Teresa Cooper recommended Kirkstall Bridge Inn, which boasts a big beer garden on the banks of the River Aire Photo: National World

Paul Howdon picked The Roebuck in Newall With Clifton, near Otley, and said "the food is good too"

5. The Roebuck Pub

Paul Howdon picked The Roebuck in Newall With Clifton, near Otley, and said "the food is good too" Photo: Google

Sean Preston, Loretta Jones and Marius Hugh Lawrence Mclaughlin all picked The Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood

6. The Myrtle Tavern

Sean Preston, Loretta Jones and Marius Hugh Lawrence Mclaughlin all picked The Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood Photo: James Hardisty

