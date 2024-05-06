Temperatures are warming up and the sun has even made an appearance for some of the Bank Holiday weekend, as many of us visited a beer garden or outdoor terrace for the first time this year.
With a jam-packed summer ahead - the Euros are set to begin in just over a month’s time - we asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for their recommendations for where to enjoy a nice cold pint in the sunshine.
Here are 21 of the best beer gardens across Leeds and a little beyond - as picked by them.
1. The Barley Mow
Vanessa Walker recommended The Barley Mow in Lower Town Street, Bramley Photo: Matthew Page
2. The Original Oak
Ben Ellis and David Fred Thorp picked The Original Oak, which boasts a large beer garden in Otley Road, Headingley Photo: National World
3. Walkabout
David Fred Thorp said Walkabout in Woodhouse Lane, Leeds city centre, is "great for watching sport outside" Photo: Google
4. Kirkstall Bridge Inn
Sarah Boardman and Teresa Cooper recommended Kirkstall Bridge Inn, which boasts a big beer garden on the banks of the River Aire Photo: National World
5. The Roebuck Pub
Paul Howdon picked The Roebuck in Newall With Clifton, near Otley, and said "the food is good too" Photo: Google
6. The Myrtle Tavern
Sean Preston, Loretta Jones and Marius Hugh Lawrence Mclaughlin all picked The Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood Photo: James Hardisty
