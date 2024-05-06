Temperatures are warming up and the sun has even made an appearance for some of the Bank Holiday weekend, as many of us visited a beer garden or outdoor terrace for the first time this year.

With a jam-packed summer ahead - the Euros are set to begin in just over a month’s time - we asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for their recommendations for where to enjoy a nice cold pint in the sunshine.

Here are 21 of the best beer gardens across Leeds and a little beyond - as picked by them.

1 . The Barley Mow Vanessa Walker recommended The Barley Mow in Lower Town Street, Bramley Photo: Matthew Page Photo Sales

2 . The Original Oak Ben Ellis and David Fred Thorp picked The Original Oak, which boasts a large beer garden in Otley Road, Headingley Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Walkabout David Fred Thorp said Walkabout in Woodhouse Lane, Leeds city centre, is "great for watching sport outside" Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Kirkstall Bridge Inn Sarah Boardman and Teresa Cooper recommended Kirkstall Bridge Inn, which boasts a big beer garden on the banks of the River Aire Photo: National World Photo Sales

5 . The Roebuck Pub Paul Howdon picked The Roebuck in Newall With Clifton, near Otley, and said "the food is good too" Photo: Google Photo Sales