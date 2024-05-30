White Rose Leeds: German Doner Kebab announces new restaurant opening at shopping centre
German Doner Kebab (GDK) has announced it will be launching at the popular centre in the coming weeks - with an official opening date to be confirmed.
The new White Rose opening will have a capacity for 31 covers with an 1161 sq ft site, marks the brand’s 142nd franchised location across the UK.
GDK has recently launched a plant-based doner, offering vegetarian alternatives to the mains, the Boss Box, and the Doner Box.
Simon Wallis, GDK’s chief executive officer, said: “I am thrilled to officially announce plans to bring the unique GDK taste sensation to the White Rose Shopping Centre.
“GDK is revolutionising kebabs across the UK and I am confident we will continue this trend with Leeds White Rose, following the success of GDK Leeds Cardigan Fields.”
German Doner Kebab offers a premium dining experience with game-changing kebabs that are made fresh daily.
The popular restaurant group sets the standard by only using premium cuts of meat, fresh locally sourced salad, signature handmade sauces and GDK’s signature toasted waffle bread.
Steven Foster, centre director at White Rose, added: “It’s great to have German Doner Kebab joining us at White Rose, we are always looking to give guests even more reasons to visit the centre and they’re sure to enjoy GDK’s premium take on the classic kebab.
“Alongside its traditional kebabs, burgers, and boxes, our vegetarian visitors will be pleased to see even more fantastic options for them on German Doner Kebab’s menu, helping us ensure there’s something for everyone at White Rose.”
The restaurant will be located at RU10 White Rose Shopping Centre, Dewsbury Road, Leeds LS11 8LU, with a takeaway service for those on the go from the GDK app, Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat.
