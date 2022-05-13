HACIEN Tequila will debut its trio of premium crafted tequilas at Dakota hotel this month, including its summer-inspired Pineapple Blanco spirit.

Founded by Leeds entrepreneurs Seb Francis and Jordan Myers, with the help of business development manager Ashley Mitchell, the trio hope to boost the popularity of the spirit in the UK, emulating its success across the pond.

They have more than 30 years of combined business experience between them - Seb has spent the last eight years leading a team of over 40 employees at tech company Titus.

Jordan’s background is in mechanical and electrical engineering and he has headed up an engineering firm for more than a decade, while Ashley brings 15 years of hospitality experience to the table.

He has previously worked as a restaurant manager at a string of luxury hotels, including Dakota, Rudding Park and Malmaison.

After securing a £500k investment, the trio jetted off to Mexico to visit a range of distilleries in search of the perfect partner to help make HACIEN a reality.

Seb said:"'The last two years spent creating HACIEN have not been without their challenges, however, it's also been incredibly rewarding and is something I've wanted to do for a long time.

"We wanted to create a tequila range that not only looks as good as it tastes but one that was versatile enough to change perceptions of the spirit itself.''

Made using 100 per cent blue agave, HACIEN is naturally sweeter and smoother than most tequilas, making it a versatile tipple that can be sipped and savoured, or mixed into a cocktail or refreshing T&T (tequila and tonic).

HACIEN’s signature Pineapple Blanco infuses sweet and aromatic pineapple with 100 per cent agave tequila for a smooth and fruity finish.

It can be mixed into a fresh and herbaceous Botanical Garden cocktail or a fruity HACIEN Pornstar Martini.

Both recipes are available on the HACIEN website, along with other tempting concoctions such as the Watermelon Margarita, the Cristalino Old Fashioned, and the Cafe Naranja.

Completing the trio, the Tequila Añejo Cristalino is barrel-aged and filtered with charcoal to remove its colour, resulting in a bold and complex pour, while the classic Tequila Blanco offers the clean and aromatic taste of Jalisco’s finest blue agave.

HACIEN is also exploring options to expand its range going forward, with tropical, berry and coffee variants all being considered.

The trio of tequilas will be stocked in Leeds bars and high-end retail outlets from May, including The Alchemist, Chaophraya and Tabula Rasa.

Seb added: ''I know so many people in the UK that had a negative first experience with tequila, often because it was a lousy brand that they drank too much of at uni, and have never been back.

"We're confident it's a genuine game-changer and is capable of winning over many of those who don't usually like tequila. Our pineapple variant is especially easy to drink and unlike anything out there on the market.''