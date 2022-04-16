Tucked away in Swinnow Grange Mills, Stanningley Road, Against the Grain serves craft ales and liquors, cocktails, spirits and wines from across the world.

Founder Owen Wilson has a background in hospitality and spotted a gap in the market for a taproom in the west Leeds suburb, opening the pub last month.

The unit was previously a bakery and most of the pub's brews and spirits are produced from a grain.

Owen Wilson, 36, is the owner of Against the Grain in Bramley (Photo: Steve Riding)

“We’re something a little bit different,” Owen, 36, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"Everyone is loving it and saying it’s exactly what Bramley needs. That’s what we want it to be, we don’t want to copy anyone else.”

Owen hopes to bring the community together across Bramley, Pudsey and Farsley, offering a family-friendly space to socialise, learn about new drinks and dine on bar snacks, pork pies and charcuterie boards.

In the future, he plans to host pop-up food vendors every Saturday.

Owen added: “We’re really trying to build a community-spirited pub, so we’ll be on the lookout for local producers and local artists to work with.

"The potential for us to have small intimate music and food events is something else we would love to consider."

Craft beer is Against the Grain's main focus; it offers a wide range of European beers and local brews including Belgium's Stiegl, Leeds' Northern Monk Brewery and Knaresborough's Turning Point.

Owen hopes to bring the community together across Bramley, Pudsey and Farsley (Photo: Steve Riding)

But there is also an extensive cocktail menu, designed by the manager of Farrand's in Leeds city centre, from espresso martinis and Tommy's margaritas to an old fashioned.

The wine menu is supplied by Leeds bottle shop Latitude Wines and later this year, Against the Grain will produce its own gin in collaboration with Liquor Studio.

Owen added: "We want the taproom to be somewhere we would be happy to drink in ourselves.

"We are so happy to be here and have been made to feel so welcome by everyone who has popped in to see us."

Against the Grain is open Thursday-Friday, 5pm-11pm; Saturday, 12pm-11pm; Sunday, 12pm-9pm.