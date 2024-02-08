Meet Fresh Merrion Centre: Renowned dessert shop opens in Leeds city centre serving Taiwanese delights
and live on Freeview channel 276
Meet Fresh, a renowned Taiwanese dessert shop, has finally opened in the Merrion Centre, taking over the former O2 Shop.
The dessert shop announced its arrival via its social media channels and began serving customers on February 2.
An impressive range of options are available at Meet Fresh, including taro ball desserts, grass jelly delights, refreshing shaved ice and a variety of beverages.
This is the shop's first venue in the north of England, after it found huge success in the capital and Glasgow.
In the last quarter of 2023, it opened a few more stores in other big UK cities such as Birmingham and Edinburgh.
The Leeds store is open from Monday to Saturday, 12pm - 9pm, and on Sunday, from 12pm - 5:30pm.
Find out more about Meet Fresh via its social media channels.