Pryzm Leeds: Residents react over 'end of an era' closure announcement for Merrion Centre nightclub
Readers have reacted with shock to the news that a nightclub in Leeds city centre is to close with immediate effect.
The owners of Pryzm, REKOM UK, confirmed this morning (Friday) that the city centre nightclub has closed its doors for good and that all staff have sadly been made redundant.
A spokesperson said: "Following a review of our business, we were unable to reach an agreement with our landlord and have been forced to hand back the lease of PRYZM Leeds. Sadly, this means the club has closed and our team has been made redundant."
They said that pressures brought about by the cost-of-living crisis and rising costs had also influenced the decision and created an "extremely difficult period for the sector".
Located in the Merrion Centre on Woodhouse Lane, the 2,200-capacity, six-roomed club has been a staple of the city's nightlife since it opened in 2014.
Before opening as Pryzm the same site was equally synonymous with nights to remember (or forget) for Leeds folk when it was Oceania.
Yorkshire Evening Post readers have reacted with shock and reflected on nights out at the venue, saying that the news marks an "end of an era".
Tiana Melody said: "The good old days of working and clubbing there will be missed."
Leanne Coupland said she worked at the medic at the club and that it was "great fun".
A number of readers had particularly fond memories from the days the club was known as Oceania, with Jason Haigh saying: "Used to love it when it was Oceana. Thursdays 80p drinks were lethal."
Chris Pattrick said that the nights out at Oceana in the 2000s "will never be the same".
Gareth White said: "I used to have a lot of good nights out in the oceana before it became pryzm."
Others were not so sentimental about the closure of the club, which has been the scene of numerous assaults over the years.
Matt Gorzka said: "Known mainly for drunken youngsters fist fights outside. Won't miss it."
Justin Joseph said: "Hated this place, but I hope the staff find jobs quickly. Another reader said: "It was an absolute dive whole time it's been Pryzm been in it twice and been kicked out twice for apparently 'Being too drunk' when I was sober. Doormen were unreasonable and had poor customer service."