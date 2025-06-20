McDonald’s Leeds: Fast food giant set to open new Crown Point outlet with space for 90 customers in city centre
The fast food chain is planning to operate a restaurant at Crown Point Shopping Park in Leeds.
Leeds City Council gave planning consent for a new shop front, along with parking spaces and a zebra crossing.
McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd said the new food outlet would have seating for around 90 customers.
A planning report said: “The proposed works would provide an attractive, modern shop front to the unit and facilitate its operation as a restaurant, bringing a vacant unit back into active use.”
The report by planning consultancy Lichfields said Crown Point was a 15-minute walk from Leeds Station and well-served by bus services.
It said: “The proposals are beneficial to the overall operation of the retail park and the contribution it makes to the economy of the city centre.”
Planning permission for external alterations was given after the council decided the development would be in keeping with its surroundings.
A council report said: “The application premises is currently vacant and provides a floor area of 425 square metres.
“The unit is adjoined by a food hall and Sports Direct on either side.”