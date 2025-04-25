McDonald’s Leeds: Plans to convert Old Red Lion pub in Whinmoor into drive-thru refused for second time

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 10:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fast food giant McDonald’s has been refused permission to convert a former pub into a drive-through restaurant for a second time.

The company failed to convince councillors to allow the demolition of the Old Red Lion pub in Whinmoor.

Concerns were raised over the impact on traffic safety if the York Road scheme went ahead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds City Council also said the outlet would be within walking distance of two schools and would not promote healthy lifestyles.

Plans for a new McDonald's drive-thru restaurant at the Old Red Lion Pub in Whinmoor, Leeds, have been refused.Plans for a new McDonald's drive-thru restaurant at the Old Red Lion Pub in Whinmoor, Leeds, have been refused.
Plans for a new McDonald's drive-thru restaurant at the Old Red Lion Pub in Whinmoor, Leeds, have been refused. | NW/McDonald's

Councillors took the decision at a meeting of the council’s North and East plans panel on Thursday.

Jonathan Wallace, representing McDonald’s, argued that the scheme included road safety improvements.

He said: “We don’t anticipate that the restaurant would attract significant trade from children walking to and from school.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Wallace disputed the council’s concerns over access for delivery vehicles.

He said: “There is no basis for concern there either. There would be just three deliveries a week.”

The council received 44 letters in support of the application, along with eight objections, raising concerns including the risk of anti-social behaviour and littering.

The historic importance of the pub, which dates back to the mid 18th century, was also raised by council officers in a report to the meeting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But councillors opted not to include that as a reason for refusal.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

A motion to refuse permission on road safety and public health grounds was passed unanimously at the meeting at Leeds Civic Hall.

The panel considered the application at the request of Labour councillor Jess Lennox, who represents Cross Gates and Whinmoor.

Changes had been made to the proposal by McDonald’s after permission was previously refused last year.

Related topics:McDonald'sLeedsLeeds City CouncilDrive-Thru

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice