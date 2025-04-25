McDonald’s Leeds: Plans to convert Old Red Lion pub in Whinmoor into drive-thru refused for second time
The company failed to convince councillors to allow the demolition of the Old Red Lion pub in Whinmoor.
Concerns were raised over the impact on traffic safety if the York Road scheme went ahead.
Leeds City Council also said the outlet would be within walking distance of two schools and would not promote healthy lifestyles.
Councillors took the decision at a meeting of the council’s North and East plans panel on Thursday.
Jonathan Wallace, representing McDonald’s, argued that the scheme included road safety improvements.
He said: “We don’t anticipate that the restaurant would attract significant trade from children walking to and from school.”
Mr Wallace disputed the council’s concerns over access for delivery vehicles.
He said: “There is no basis for concern there either. There would be just three deliveries a week.”
The council received 44 letters in support of the application, along with eight objections, raising concerns including the risk of anti-social behaviour and littering.
The historic importance of the pub, which dates back to the mid 18th century, was also raised by council officers in a report to the meeting.
But councillors opted not to include that as a reason for refusal.
A motion to refuse permission on road safety and public health grounds was passed unanimously at the meeting at Leeds Civic Hall.
The panel considered the application at the request of Labour councillor Jess Lennox, who represents Cross Gates and Whinmoor.
Changes had been made to the proposal by McDonald’s after permission was previously refused last year.
