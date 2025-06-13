Ten Bar Leeds: New operator launches bid to take over fan-favourite music and cocktail bar after closure
Ten Bar Leeds, located on Duncan Street, recently shut its doors for good after years of being a mainstay of city centre nightlife.
But now, Leeds Innovations Limited has officially launched a licensing applications bid to transform the site into a live music, dance and film venue named ‘Mirror Mirror.’
A public application notice said: “I intend to conduct on or from the premises the following licensable activities.
“Sale of alcohol, live music, recorded music, performance of dance, entertainment similar to live music etc, exhibition of a film every day from 10am to 11pm.”
Rated 4/5 stars after 158 Google reviews, Ten Bar became known for its lively decor and DJ performances.
The full Leeds Innovations Limited application be viewed via the Leeds City Council portal and commented on up to June 27.
