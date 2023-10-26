The rankings for the top 100 best cities in the world have been announced – and here’s where Leeds ranks.

Resonance Consultancy, a global advisor on tourism and economic development of cities and destinations, has revealed the top 100 cities in the world.

Many American, European and Asian cities made the list including New York, Berlin and Beijing. Leeds also made the list this year.

It produces these rankings annually, taking into account recommendations by locals and visitors in digital channels such as Tripadvisor, Google, Facebook and Instagram.

The firm also uses its own methodology to produce the rankings. It looks at liveability, the sustainable infrastructure available for communities to grow and loveability, social vibrancy which is believed to be a key driver of economic development by the firm.

It also assess prosperity, which is determined by the amount of equal growth and opportunities available in the city.

This methodology is applied to ‘global cities’, cities with metropolitan populations of more than one million. This is the ninth year Resonance Consultancy has released such rankings and this year, it analysed more than 270 cities.

London, United Kingdom - 1 London ranked number one on the list of the world's best cities according to Resonance Consultancy, which called it the "capitals of capitals". It has ranked this highly for the ninth consecutive year. The report added: "London still reigns over all global cities."

New York City, United States of America - 3 New York City ranked number 3 on the list of the world's best cities according to Resonance Consultancy. The report commended the growth of tourism and new openings in the Big Apple. It added: "The greatest city in America is urban recovery writ large, with a dizzying roster of new shows, hotels and parks—and record real estate prices."

Tokyo, Japan - 4 Commended for being "one of the most livable metropolises on the planet" by Resonance Consultancy, Tokyo was listed at number four on the world's best cities. The report praises the city's growth in tourism and its efficient transport system. It also claims that Tokyo is number one in terms of shopping and retail.

Seoul, South Korea - 10 Resonance Consultancy ranks Seoul as number 10 on its annual list of the world's best cities. The report mentioned how the last few years has seen the city grow in terms of popular culture - it is home to K-POP and the biggest-selling band BTS and the Oscar-winning film Parasite. It also has 176 Michelin-rated venues making it an up-and-coming tourist destination too.