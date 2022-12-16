A warming curry has never been so appealing as temperatures plummet in Leeds.
And the city has plenty of choice when it comes to Indian restaurants and curry houses, from fine-dining spots to friendly takeaways. These are the best Indian restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews – and what customers had to say about their food.
1. Collage Maker-16-Dec-2022-02.40-PM.jpg
Clockwise from left: Mohan Mia, co-founder of Bengal Brasserie, Clive Silveira, executive chef at De Baga, and dishes at Tharavadu
Photo: National World
2. Bengal Brasserie, Burley
A customer at the Bengal Brasserie branch in Haddon Road, Burley, said: "We had a great time here, food was perfect and staff are lovely. I had a butter chicken and chapati and peshwari naan. Manager is great."
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Bengal Lounge
A customer at Bengal Lounge in Wetherby said: "Delicious authentic Indian food. Friendly efficient staff. Great atmosphere. Don’t forget to bring a bottle or two of wine/beer. No alcohol license. It’s all about the fabulous food. Our favourite Indian restaurant in Wetherby!"
Photo: Adrian Murray
4. MyLahore
A customer at MyLahore, off Kirkstall Road, said: "Staff are really friendly and are always making sure that you are okay and that we have everything we need. Food was lovely, especially the butter chicken. The mojitos were good, especially the virgin mojito."
Photo: James Hardisty