Market traders in Leeds have shared their views on plans to build a new ‘container style’ food and drink spot, with some welcoming the project and others saying it could “kill it off”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for a new outdoor food village at Kirkgate Market took a significant step forward earlier this year when a formal lease agreement was signed between Leeds City Council and operators Stack, meaning that they are now just awaiting planning and licensing approval.

The planned development would see shipping containers converted into a venue featuring up to ten street food vendors, six bars, a coffee shop, and a stage for live entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the plans have received some criticism, with 30 local traders signing a joint letter last week saying that it would hamper the work done to regenerate the food hall and cause damage to other hospitality businesses in Leeds.

The council refuted the claims, saying that the development would bring “increased footfall to the market and help safeguard the long-term sustainability of this much-loved retail destination”.

The outdoor market currently has room for a total of 185 stalls, with around 85 of those being filled on its busiest days. | National World

The planned site, which would be made up of repurposed shipping containers, would be situated in the outdoor market, where, on our Thursday afternoon visit, a fraction of the dedicated space was used by the traders.

There was a frequent narrative of the outdoor market’s best days being behind it, but whether the addition of Stack would accelerate that trajectory or deliver a much-needed boost to trade was hard to judge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Syed Salman’s one stall where he sells oils, jewellery, electrics and other items is a quarter of the size of what he used to run at the peak of his 14 years at the market.

He said trade was “very, very, very down” and now “80 per cent” of what it once was.

Syed Salman welcomed the plans to bring Stack to Kirkgate Market. | National World

He said he would be “happy” with the addition of Stack as it would bring “new opportunities”, adding that he would be open to taking on a unit within once it opened.

Mr Salman said that he felt the lack of funding put towards advertising the market from the council and also the increased difficulty and cost of coming in to the city centre had contributed to the issues felt by traders, while the temptation and ease of buying online had driven people away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waheed Khan said that before the Covid pandemic he would fill his eight stalls with two vans worth of loose fabrics and he would then sell it with eight other people. Now he just runs the two stalls with his son.

However, he still said the market would be “better without” Stack, going as far to say that it “might kill it off”.

Mr Khan said that he worried that the new development would cause the market to become even more compact, saying: “We won’t be able to put things out.

“If it’s too tight then people get too confused.”

He also worried about people who had been loyally selling at the market being moved on as a result of the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans for Stack at Kirkgate Market in Leeds are awaiting planning and licensing approval. | National World

Adam Rahimi, whose stall has been at Kirkgate for 15 years, felt equally despondent about the plans, saying that even when it’s built it “won’t do anything”.

He said: “When this happens it’s not going to be as busy as before.”

Mr Rahimi also highlighted the risk the new site would pose to the indoor market traders and, particularly those set up in the food hall.

James Stock’s hot dog stall Fat Annie’s was one of the 30 hospitality businesses to sign the letter urging the council against the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stock said: “I don’t want to sound negative. I’m not anti-competition but I do just genuinely think that it’s a bit of a misstep for the future of Leeds city centre.

“I feel that there are better options they could go with to improve the outdoor market and they need to ensure they are doing the right thing with tax payers money.”

He added: “I think everyone’s in agreement that the outdoor market is the heart and soul of Kirkgate.”

Fat Annie's is one of 30 businesses to sign a letter to Leeds City Council opposing the plans for Stack. | National World

He said that the positioning of Stack between the indoor and outdoor markets would stop flow between the two and take away trade as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stock also spoke of his concern that it could take away trade from the indoor vendors who have made Kirkgate Market such a central part of Leeds’s food scene since a major £14m regeneration 10 years ago. He said that the new traders at Stack could cause a continued “oversaturation” of food vendors, saying: “They’ve already opened loads of new ones and there’s no way all of them are going to survive.

“They were saying it could draw more footfall but I don’t think there’s any more people in the city that could come down here now because it’s become so successful.

“It’s got a brilliant reputation for good value and this could make that harder and change the feel of the market.”

He added: “I feel like the market is meant to be about independent traders and growing local businesses and I feel that the council could be more imaginative in its approach, rather than just ‘let’s get more food’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It gets to the point where you kill the goose that that lays the golden egg. Why not just spend their attention continuing to build the food hall?

“Most of the traders have been here a long time and we have worked hard to built it up.”

One of the matters criticised in the letter was the public consultation process, with the signatories claiming it ignored prior objections from Kirkgate Market traders and failed to engage with affected local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stock said: “What’s been reported is that feedback from traders has been broadly positive. I’m not sure who that was because that’s signing our own death warrant.”

In response to the criticism from traders, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We recognise and fully appreciate the part our brilliant hospitality businesses play in the vibrancy and success of Leeds city centre, as well as the difficulties that their sector has faced nationally in recent years.

“Should it secure the necessary planning approvals, Stack Leeds would bring increased footfall to the market and help safeguard the long-term sustainability of this much-loved retail destination.

“By adding a new element to the local food and drink offer, we are confident it would also benefit the wider city centre – and its existing hospitality businesses – by making Leeds an even more attractive place to spend time and money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We strongly refute the suggestion that the consultation exercise carried out in late 2022 was flawed or in any way designed to deliver a particular set of results.

“More than 2,000 online questionnaires were completed, with members of the public giving overwhelmingly positive backing to the general idea of bringing a container-style venue to the market.

“Engagement was also carried out with a wide range of stakeholders, including the Leeds Hotels and Venues Association, Leeds BID, Leeds Civic Trust and independent licensed premises located near the market.

“Local hospitality businesses, like all other interested parties, will have an additional opportunity to raise concerns or voice support for this scheme during the planning process.”