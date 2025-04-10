Lloyds Banking Group: Plans to transform former Leeds Lovell Park offices into 1,600 flats unveiled
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The proposals for the site, at the bank’s old offices at Lovell Park on the outskirts of the city centre, include plans to build 1,446 student flats and a further 203 rented properties.
New designs, published in a brochure by architects Cunniff Design real estate companies JLL and CBRE, include five tower blocks known as “development parcels”.
These blocks could range from six up to 30 storeys in height, which could make the biggest among the tallest skyscrapers in the city.
Billed as a “rare development opportunity” in the design brochure, the 1.57-hectare brownfield site lies close to the city’s First Direct Arena and a 10-minute walk from Leeds Beckett and University of Leeds facilities.
The brochure said: “The student population has attracted a range of amenities to the area, including new bars, restaurants and retailers. The site sits adjacent to the major Leeds landmark, the First Direct Arena.”
Early designs also appear to include plans for a public green space, room for cafes and basement level space for bicycles.
The brochure said the companies behind the plans had worked closely with Leeds City Council’s planning team “to reach a positive pre-application position on matters of use, scale and layout, landscape and public realm, and sustainable travel”.
CBRE and JLL have now listed the site for sale on the market as a “development opportunity”.
“Lovell Park benefits from excellent public transport links having several bus stops on Lovell Park Road and Grafton Street,” the brochure added.
“Leeds Train Station is a 20 minute walk away and provides direct and regular access to Manchester, York and London.”
The council said it was unable to comment at this stage of the application.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter for all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox
It comes just two months after plans were also revealed to demolish a nearby social housing complex in the Lovell Park area to make way for a block of 92 flats.
Thirty-four homes built in the early 1970s at the junction of Lovell Park Road and Grafton Street would be knocked down under the plans by housing charity the Harrison Potter Trust, which were discussed during pre-application talks with the council in February.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.