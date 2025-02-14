A social housing complex could be demolished to make way for a block of 92 flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tenants at Lovell Park would be offered homes in the new development if planning permission is granted by the council.

Thirty-four homes built in the early 1970s at the junction of Lovell Park Road and Grafton Street would be knocked down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenants at Lovell Park would be offered homes in the new development if planning permission is granted by the council. | Lovell Park

Planning consent is sought by housing charity the Harrison Potter Trust.

A design report said residents would be consulted individually on re-location plans should the scheme go ahead.

It said: “All customers will be given the right to return to one of the new apartments once completed.”

If tenants did not with to move into the new flats, they would receive a “home loss” payment and be offered accommodation with another provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Following the re-location of all residents, the existing site will be demolished. ”

The new development for over 55s would be a four and six-storey building in three blocks.

Spaces would be provided to help residents socialise with each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report by DPP Planning said: “The facilities will include a coffee bar, scooter store and lounge, as well as an office for on-site management.”

Pre-application talks were held with Leeds City Council, which is considering a full planning application.

The report said the expanded number of homes at the site would meet a growing need for housing in the city.

It said: “There is a need for good quality housing to meet the needs of an ageing population and this is recognised by the council.

“The proposed development will result in a 170 per cent increase in affordable housing at the site and will significantly improve the standard of affordable housing.”