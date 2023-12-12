Hundreds of Leeds tower block flats are to get cheaper heating as part of a council scheme.

The initiative, which Leeds City Council estimates has already saved people in the city £490,000 in a year, is set to be expanded to 259 council properties.

They are in Lovell Park Heights, Lovell Park Grange, and Lovell Park Towers.

It comes as part of the ‘Leeds PIPES district heating network’, which the council says enables people to enjoy heating which uses less carbon and is more reliable – as well as being more affordable.

The Leeds PIPES district heating network is run by Leeds City Council in partnership with company Energi. Photo: Google.

The three tower blocks are set to receive heat from the network in the next six months.

Private leaseholders of properties in the Little London tower blocks will also be able to benefit from the network if they opt to connect their homes to the system.

Meanwhile, Leeds Conservatoire, formerly the Leeds College of Music, has become the thirteenth non-residential customer to have signed a contract to connect.

The new connections are expected to reduce the city’s annual carbon footprint by 279 tonnes, supporting efforts to end the city’s contribution to climate change by transitioning to ‘net zero’ emissions.

The Leeds PIPES district heating network is run by Leeds City Council in partnership with company Energi. Photo: James Hardisty.

Leeds City Council delivers the £62m network in partnership with Vital Energi, and it’s set to continue its expansion.

The Leonardo and Thoresby student accommodation buildings and St James’s Hospital are the latest buildings to have started using heat from the scheme.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space and Councillor Jessica Lennox, executive member for housing, said: “We are both delighted that hundreds more residents will soon be paying significantly less to heat their homes thanks to this latest expansion of the Leeds PIPES network.

“Residents in the Lovell Park estate will join the thousands of council tenants and hundreds of private sector renters already benefiting.

Map of the Leeds PIPES district heating network, December 2023. Photo: Leeds City Council.

“Too many families in our city struggle to pay their energy bills—in part because the UK’s homes are some of the least efficient and most reliant on costly fossil fuel gas in Europe.

“Whether it’s by connecting homes to affordable low carbon heating like Leeds PIPES, or investing in energy-saving measures like insulation, this council is committed to helping households by making our homes greener and fit for the future.”

Mike Cooke, Vital Energi’s Managing Director (North and Scotland), said: “Leeds PIPES continues to be the UK’s landmark heat network and we’re delighted to announce these new connections, which means more people will benefit from low-carbon, cheaper heat to businesses and residents, making a real difference in their day-to-day lives.

