Memories from the 1970s are in focus with views of and from boozers dominating the images in this gallery which also feature rag and bone men plying their trade around the community. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks
1. Little London in the 1970s
The front entrance of the Kings Arms on Meanwood Road. This replaced an earlier pub of the same name which occupied the same site. This pub closed down following a fire. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Little London in the 1970s
A view taken from the car park of the Hobby Horse public house on Lovell Park Road in 1970. Waste ground beside the car park has since been redeveloped with new housing. The block of houses to the left still exists on Lovell Park Hill but is now surrounded by new buildings. A tower block visible behind is possibly Naseby Grange. In the centre background is St. Mary’s Church, Mabgate, while to the right the view looks towards Quarry Hill Flats and Saxton Gardens. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Little London in the 1970s
Another view taken from the car park of the Hobby Horse public house on Lovell Park Road in 1970 this time looking in an easterly direction across Sheepscar towards high rise flats in the Beckett Street, Lincoln Green and Burmantofts areas. From left, the first three blocks are Shakespeare Towers, Shakespeare Court and Shakespeare Grange, then blocks on the Lincoln Green estate including Lincoln Towers, Grantham Towers, Marston Mount, Boston Towers and Cherry Court, then the three identical blocks of Brignall Croft, Gargrave Court and Scargill Grange, and finally flats on the right include Torre Green and Torre Gardens with Appleton Square, Appleton Close, Appleton Court and Saville Green behind. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Little London in the 1970s
Another view taken from the car park of the Hobby Horse pubin 1970 looking south-east. Waste ground beside the car park has since been redeveloped with new housing. The tower block to the right is the British Gas tower on New York Road. The view looks towards Quarry Hill Flats and Saxton Gardens in the centre. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Little London in the 1970s
A derelict property in Queen Square awaiting demolition. Cars are parked on the stone flags. Pictured in October 1974. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Little London in the 1970s
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Kings Arms on Meanwood Road. This was the second Kings Arms Hotel to stand on this site. In the background, the Oatland tower blocks are visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net