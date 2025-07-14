Bradleys Fish and Chips Headingley: Popular Leeds chippy closes suddenly as sign appears in window
Bradleys Fish and Chips, on Weetwood Lane in Headingley, announced the sudden closure via a sign in the window.
“It is with great regret Bradleys will no longer be trading from this site as of today,” it read. “Our other sites, Harrogate, Starbeck and Northallerton are open as usual.
“Thank you to all the customers who have supported us over the past months, and we hope to see you in one of our other shops.”
The shop has a rich history of serving fried food. It was previously Catch, a popular fish restaurant. Before that, it was the much-loved Bryan’s Chippy - a Headingley institution.
Bradleys clearly made an impression on residents living in the suburb, as it boasted a 4.9 out of five star rating on Google based on 27 reviews.
One customer wrote: “As a person of age and [having] seen the original Bryan’s through all the change of ownerships, [I’ve] just had fish and chips with my partner at Bradley’s, absolutely delightful, well cooked and fresh, great sized portions, and more than reasonable”.
