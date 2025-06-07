53 of the best photos take you back to Harrogate in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos chart a decade in the life of Harrogate in the 1990s.

They bring together memories of shops, pubs and restaurants as well as fundraising, schools and local sport and annual events which helped bring residents of the spa town together. The images, plucked from ther YEP archive, are sure to resonate with a generation of people who visited Harrogate or called it home back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of pub culture YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Children from Harrogate Youth Theatre perform at the opening of Oxford Street in August 1999.

1. Harrogate in the 1990s

Children from Harrogate Youth Theatre perform at the opening of Oxford Street in August 1999. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Horoscope restaurant pictured in November 1999.

2. Harrogate in the 1990s

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Horoscope restaurant pictured in November 1999. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford

Photo Sales
Caroline Stephenson, from Wensleydale, pictured at Harlow Carr Gardens in December 1999 with Andrew Hart, horticultural manager, during a visit to view her design for a Millennium garden.

3. Harrogate in the 1990s

Caroline Stephenson, from Wensleydale, pictured at Harlow Carr Gardens in December 1999 with Andrew Hart, horticultural manager, during a visit to view her design for a Millennium garden. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

Photo Sales
Robert Ellis makes a snowflake during a Christmas activity day at the Pump Rooms in December 1999.

4. Harrogate in the 1990s

Robert Ellis makes a snowflake during a Christmas activity day at the Pump Rooms in December 1999. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim

Photo Sales
Christie characters at The Old Swan Hotel for the launch of Jared Cade's new book "Agatha Christie and The Eleven Missing Days" in November 1998.

5. Harrogate in the 1990s

Christie characters at The Old Swan Hotel for the launch of Jared Cade's new book "Agatha Christie and The Eleven Missing Days" in November 1998. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
New Zealand cricketing legend Sir Richard Hadlee, left, is caught out during a visit to Yorkshire Bank on James Street in June 1997. He is pictured, from left, with David Filby, branch manager, Vicky Mitchell, branch supervisor, and Gary Beasley, office manager.

6. Harrogate in the 1990s

New Zealand cricketing legend Sir Richard Hadlee, left, is caught out during a visit to Yorkshire Bank on James Street in June 1997. He is pictured, from left, with David Filby, branch manager, Vicky Mitchell, branch supervisor, and Gary Beasley, office manager. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice