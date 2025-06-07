53 of the best photos take you back to Harrogate in the 1990s

1. Harrogate in the 1990s
Children from Harrogate Youth Theatre perform at the opening of Oxford Street in August 1999. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
2. Harrogate in the 1990s
Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Horoscope restaurant pictured in November 1999. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford
3. Harrogate in the 1990s
Caroline Stephenson, from Wensleydale, pictured at Harlow Carr Gardens in December 1999 with Andrew Hart, horticultural manager, during a visit to view her design for a Millennium garden. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling
4. Harrogate in the 1990s
Robert Ellis makes a snowflake during a Christmas activity day at the Pump Rooms in December 1999. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim
5. Harrogate in the 1990s
Christie characters at The Old Swan Hotel for the launch of Jared Cade's new book "Agatha Christie and The Eleven Missing Days" in November 1998. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
6. Harrogate in the 1990s
New Zealand cricketing legend Sir Richard Hadlee, left, is caught out during a visit to Yorkshire Bank on James Street in June 1997. He is pictured, from left, with David Filby, branch manager, Vicky Mitchell, branch supervisor, and Gary Beasley, office manager. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
