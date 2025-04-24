12 nostalgic photos take you back to Headingley in the 1980s

These wonderful photos provide a snapshot of life in Headingley during a decade of change and challenges.

They turn back the clock to the 1980s which provided a shift in social and economic culture for the community and beyond. Book worms rejoiced with the opening of a new library while shoppers continued to make use of The Arndale Centre, one of the the first American-style malls to be built in the UK. LS6’s long and historic association with ball on willow is also featured in this gallery as are local landmarks such as the Cottage Road Cinema. Enjoy these memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Arndale Centre in 1988. The view is of Otley Road looking north-west from the junction with Dennistead Crescent.

Inside the new Headingley Library, located on North Lane close to the junction with Otley Road, and officially opened in March 1983.

The Hartrigg Hotel on Shire Oak Road in March 1985. On each side are mock tudor turretts. Headingley Castle is visible on the left just behind the hotel.

Cottage Road Cinema was celebratin g its 70th birthday. Pictured is Osman Pickthall (right) with manager Derek Todd.

Yorkshire cricketer Kevin Sharp visited Headingley Middle School in November 1986.

A man carrying a large box, possibly a TV, down Otley Road in March 1980. Shops and businesses include Barclays Bank, then Woodcock Travel Agents, Bradleys Video and TV Centre, Norman Hunter sports and SupaSnaps Film Processing. The Arndale Centre can be seen on the left, past the Wood Lane junction, with Arndale House towering in the background.

