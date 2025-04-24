12 nostalgic photos take you back to Headingley in the 1980s

6 . Headingley in the 1980s

A man carrying a large box, possibly a TV, down Otley Road in March 1980. Shops and businesses include Barclays Bank, then Woodcock Travel Agents, Bradleys Video and TV Centre, Norman Hunter sports and SupaSnaps Film Processing. The Arndale Centre can be seen on the left, past the Wood Lane junction, with Arndale House towering in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net