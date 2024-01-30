Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the much-anticipated 18th series of the BBC hit show the Apprentice returns this week, 18 new contestants will be giving it their all to impress business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar and his companions Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE.

One of those hoping for a £250,000 investment prize is Leeds fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford.

Rachel runs a boutique fitness studio owner in Roundhay. Picture by BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire

Rachel opened her boutique fitness studio North Studio, off Street Lane in Roundhay, in 2020, where she offers class-based workouts, holistic therapies, massage treatments and gym equipment.

In her BBC candidate profile, Rachel said that opening a business in the middle of Covid and creating a strong community of clients who loved the service Studio North provided despite restrictions and limitations was her biggest business success to date.

She added that her biggest business fail was not asking for help: "For a long time, I did absolutely everything in my business - teaching classes, payroll, cleaning, accounts - you name it, I was doing it.

"Once I learnt that it's ok to delegate and outsource some of these jobs, I started to scale my business. I finally understood the phrase 'work on your business, not in it'."

Asked why she deserves to win this season, Rachel said: "Anyone in business must work hard, but I work harder!"