The Apprentice 2024: Who is Leeds contestant and boutique fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford?
A Leeds boutique fitness studio owner is set to compete for a £250,000 investment prize on the new series of The Apprentice premiering this week.
and live on Freeview channel 276
As the much-anticipated 18th series of the BBC hit show the Apprentice returns this week, 18 new contestants will be giving it their all to impress business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar and his companions Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE.
One of those hoping for a £250,000 investment prize is Leeds fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford.
Rachel opened her boutique fitness studio North Studio, off Street Lane in Roundhay, in 2020, where she offers class-based workouts, holistic therapies, massage treatments and gym equipment.
In her BBC candidate profile, Rachel said that opening a business in the middle of Covid and creating a strong community of clients who loved the service Studio North provided despite restrictions and limitations was her biggest business success to date.
She added that her biggest business fail was not asking for help: "For a long time, I did absolutely everything in my business - teaching classes, payroll, cleaning, accounts - you name it, I was doing it.
"Once I learnt that it's ok to delegate and outsource some of these jobs, I started to scale my business. I finally understood the phrase 'work on your business, not in it'."
Asked why she deserves to win this season, Rachel said: "Anyone in business must work hard, but I work harder!"
The 18th series of the Apprentice will return to BBC One and iPlayer on February 1 at 9pm, where Rachel, along with fellow Leeds contestant Dr. Paul Midha and 16 others are set to compete for a quarter-million-pound business investment.