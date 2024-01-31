The Apprentice 2024: Who is Leeds contestant and dentist Dr. Paul Midha?
The owner of a Leeds dental surgery is one of 18 hopefuls competing for a £250,000 investment prize in the new series of The Apprentice premiering this week.
As the much-anticipated 18th series of the BBC hit show the Apprentice returns this week, a group of fresh contestants will be giving it their all to impress business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar and his companions Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE.
Among the 18 competing for a quarter-million-pound investment is Leeds dentist Dr. Paul Midha.
The owner of VICI Dental Group on Albion Place, Dr Paul, started his practice using every resource he had.
In his BBC candidate profile, he said: "After graduating as a dentist, I diligently saved a 20% deposit upon the acquisition of my first dental practice and invested every resource, leaving just £100 in my account, and dedicated myself to the practice.
"Over 15 months of unwavering dedication, the practice's valuation soared to an astounding £900,000 - an exceptional growth of over five times its initial value."
Looking back on his past business mistakes, he added: "Every setback I've encountered has, in hindsight, played a pivotal role in subsequent successes. However, one significant underestimation on my part was the timeline for completing the acquisition of a dental practice, which took 14 months.
"While this phase was demanding, it offered profound lessons in resilience and adaptability and ultimately made me a better businessperson."
The Apprentice will be far from his first competition, as his skills in body-popping have seen him win numerous talent shows - and even earned him a spot as an extra on a Disney TV show.
But while this might be his biggest challenge to date, he has good reasons for deserving an investment from Lord Sugar: "Presenting a product-based business plan to Lord Sugar, I aim to revolutionise the healthcare attire market.
"When executed adeptly, this approach has the potential to secure a substantial market share.
"I am ready for the extensive learning ahead, understanding that I have much to gain and a long yet rewarding journey ahead."
The 18th series of the Apprentice will return to BBC One and iPlayer on February 1 at 9pm, where Dr. Paul, along with fellow Leeds contestant Rachel Woolford and 16 others are set to compete for a quarter-million-pound business investment.