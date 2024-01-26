Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

La Princesse, formerly Sami's, has been serving delicious north African cuisine in Chapel Allerton for more than 20 years.

The restaurant and cafe, located in Harrogate Road, had a rating of 4.5 stars from 202 Google reviews. It was popular for its authentic food offering and its range of vegetarian dishes.

La Princesse, located in Chapel Allerton, has permanently shut. Photo: National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it is now listed as permanently closed on Google. Its website, however, is still active.

This is one of a number of closures already confirmed this year, including fashion and homeware retailer Matalan, which announced its closure ahead of the planned demolition of the Core.