La Princesse Leeds: Mediterranean cafe and restaurant in Chapel Allerton permanently shuts
A Leeds restaurant serving Mediterranean cuisine has closed suddenly.
and live on Freeview channel 276
La Princesse, formerly Sami's, has been serving delicious north African cuisine in Chapel Allerton for more than 20 years.
The restaurant and cafe, located in Harrogate Road, had a rating of 4.5 stars from 202 Google reviews. It was popular for its authentic food offering and its range of vegetarian dishes.
But it is now listed as permanently closed on Google. Its website, however, is still active.
This is one of a number of closures already confirmed this year, including fashion and homeware retailer Matalan, which announced its closure ahead of the planned demolition of the Core.
Patisserie Valerie, a popular cafe chain, also announced the permanent closure of its Albion Street site, earlier this year.