Chef Jono at V&V: Leeds fine-dining restaurant named among best in the world for vegan and vegetarian food
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chef Jono at V&V has been awarded four ‘radishes’ in the We're Smart Green Guide, ranking higher than many Michelin-star establishments across the UK. Critics visit hundreds of restaurants around the world, evaluating whether their menus are made up of at least two-thirds fruit and vegetables.
Restaurants are also judged on culinary creativity, ecological footprint and social impact. The best plant-based restaurants are then awarded one to five radishes.
Chef Jono at V&V is the only restaurant in Leeds recommended in the guide, and its four stars puts it among the top restaurants for plant-based food. Patron chef Jono Hawthorne said it was a privilege to be rated alongside restaurants such as Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxford.
Chef Jono told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s an unbelievable score. They were looking for somewhere new in England to really recommend - they tried our food, then went to try others across the country.
"So it’s a big deal to be in that league, especially for a restaurant in Leeds. Leeds doesn’t really get recommended for plant-based fine dining.
"It is a massive achievement. Suddenly Leeds has a restaurant with the same award as Le Manoir.”
Chef Jono shot to fame on Masterchef: The Professionals in 2020 before opening his now award-winning restaurant in New Briggate. The restaurant serves three signature tasting menus, including vegan and vegetarian.
Plant-based dishes currently on the menu include pear tomatoes with walnut and strawberry, confit potato with pea a la francaise and lettuce and Thai roast courgette with lychee, peanut and coriander.