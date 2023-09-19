A Leeds restaurant has been named among the best in the world for plant-based food.

Chef Jono at V&V has been awarded four ‘radishes’ in the We're Smart Green Guide, ranking higher than many Michelin-star establishments across the UK. Critics visit hundreds of restaurants around the world, evaluating whether their menus are made up of at least two-thirds fruit and vegetables.

Restaurants are also judged on culinary creativity, ecological footprint and social impact. The best plant-based restaurants are then awarded one to five radishes.

Chef Jono at V&V is the only restaurant in Leeds recommended in the guide, and its four stars puts it among the top restaurants for plant-based food. Patron chef Jono Hawthorne said it was a privilege to be rated alongside restaurants such as Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxford.

Jono Hawthorne is the founder of Chef Jono at V&V in New Briggate, Leeds (Photo by Chef Jono at V&V)

Chef Jono told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s an unbelievable score. They were looking for somewhere new in England to really recommend - they tried our food, then went to try others across the country.

"So it’s a big deal to be in that league, especially for a restaurant in Leeds. Leeds doesn’t really get recommended for plant-based fine dining.

"It is a massive achievement. Suddenly Leeds has a restaurant with the same award as Le Manoir.”

Chef Jono shot to fame on Masterchef: The Professionals in 2020 before opening his now award-winning restaurant in New Briggate. The restaurant serves three signature tasting menus, including vegan and vegetarian.