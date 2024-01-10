Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Patisserie Valerie Leeds: Cafe chain announces permanent closure of its last remaining site in city

A patisserie chain serving handmade cakes and coffee has announced the closure of its last Leeds city centre site.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 10th Jan 2024, 16:42 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 16:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Patisserie Valerie on Albion Street permanently shut on January 1, with a notice in the site's window confirming the closure.

The letter read: "This store will be closing as of Monday 1st January 2024. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

High street cafe and cake chain Patisserie Valerie has announced the permanent closure of its last remaining site in the city, located on Albion Street. High street cafe and cake chain Patisserie Valerie has announced the permanent closure of its last remaining site in the city, located on Albion Street.
High street cafe and cake chain Patisserie Valerie has announced the permanent closure of its last remaining site in the city, located on Albion Street.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The high street cafe and cake chain has now listed its Leeds site as permanently closed on Google. Patisserie Valerie was known for its offering of afternoon tea, breakfast items and cakes and had a 4 star-rating on Google from 466 reviews.

In 2019, the chain announced the closures of its two other sites in Leeds - in White Rose Shopping Centre and St Pauls Street - after it collapsed in controversial circumstances.

The firm was forced to call in administrators and was saved from closure that year by a management buyout backed by Irish private equity firm Causeway Capital Partners. Only a few dozen cafes across the UK remained, while its cakes were available at some supermarkets.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has approached Patisserie Valerie for comment.

Related topics:LeedsWhite Rose Shopping CentreFoodCafe