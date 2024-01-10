A patisserie chain serving handmade cakes and coffee has announced the closure of its last Leeds city centre site.

Patisserie Valerie on Albion Street permanently shut on January 1, with a notice in the site's window confirming the closure.

The letter read: "This store will be closing as of Monday 1st January 2024. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The high street cafe and cake chain has now listed its Leeds site as permanently closed on Google. Patisserie Valerie was known for its offering of afternoon tea, breakfast items and cakes and had a 4 star-rating on Google from 466 reviews.

In 2019, the chain announced the closures of its two other sites in Leeds - in White Rose Shopping Centre and St Pauls Street - after it collapsed in controversial circumstances.

The firm was forced to call in administrators and was saved from closure that year by a management buyout backed by Irish private equity firm Causeway Capital Partners. Only a few dozen cafes across the UK remained, while its cakes were available at some supermarkets.