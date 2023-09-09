A new eyewear shop has opened in Leeds, the brand’s first site in the north of England.

Jimmy Fairly promises high-quality and affordable eyewear from its new shop in the Victoria Quarter. Founded in 2010 by Antonin Chartier, a 23-year old psychology student with a passion for entrepreneurship, the French brand sells optical and prescription glasses, as well as sunglasses.

It also offers eye tests by expert optometrists, which can be booked in store and online. And for every pair of Jimmy’s bought, the company finances a pair for someone in need through a partnership with charity Restoring Vision.

The Leeds shop is the brand’s first in the north of England and the fourth outside of London, with a site in Manchester set to open soon. It’s one of a number of new openings at the Victoria Quarter this summer, joining Whistles, Phase Eight, Townhouse Nails and the Whisky Shop.

Jimmy Fairly is now open in the Victoria Quarter, Leeds (Photo by National World)

Jimmy Fairly’s junior brand and PR manager, Sophie Cormack, said: “It’s really nice to be in the north, we’re excited to be here. We have opticals, prescription glasses and also sunglasses. We also offer eye tests, we’ve got an optometrist in house and you can book that online or in store.