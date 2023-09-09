Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Jimmy Fairly Leeds: Inside the new eyewear and sunglasses shop in the Victoria Quarter

A new eyewear shop has opened in Leeds, the brand’s first site in the north of England.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 9th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jimmy Fairly promises high-quality and affordable eyewear from its new shop in the Victoria Quarter. Founded in 2010 by Antonin Chartier, a 23-year old psychology student with a passion for entrepreneurship, the French brand sells optical and prescription glasses, as well as sunglasses.

It also offers eye tests by expert optometrists, which can be booked in store and online. And for every pair of Jimmy’s bought, the company finances a pair for someone in need through a partnership with charity Restoring Vision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Leeds shop is the brand’s first in the north of England and the fourth outside of London, with a site in Manchester set to open soon. It’s one of a number of new openings at the Victoria Quarter this summer, joining Whistles, Phase Eight, Townhouse Nails and the Whisky Shop.

Most Popular
Jimmy Fairly is now open in the Victoria Quarter, Leeds (Photo by National World)Jimmy Fairly is now open in the Victoria Quarter, Leeds (Photo by National World)
Jimmy Fairly is now open in the Victoria Quarter, Leeds (Photo by National World)

Jimmy Fairly’s junior brand and PR manager, Sophie Cormack, said: “It’s really nice to be in the north, we’re excited to be here. We have opticals, prescription glasses and also sunglasses. We also offer eye tests, we’ve got an optometrist in house and you can book that online or in store.

“Our price point is unique - because we make everything ourselves, there’s no middle man. All our glasses are £129 or £149. It’s cool eyewear - high quality, but at a more reasonable price. It’s been so welcoming in Leeds, it’s been really busy in store. We’re excited to meet everyone.”

Related topics:LeedsEnglandLondon