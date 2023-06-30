Whistles Leeds: First look around new Victoria Gate shop with women's clothes, shoes and accessories
Whistles has opened a new standalone shop in Leeds.
The London-based fashion retailer, known for timeless design and wardrobe staples, launched its new shop in the Victoria Gate on Wednesday. It’s one of five new arrivals in Victoria Leeds this summer, with Phase Eight, Townhouse Nails, Jimmy Fairly and the Whisky Shop also opening stores in the shopping district.
The new Whistles shop is spread over 1102 square feet and houses the latest womenswear collections, including footwear and accessories. We take a look inside.
