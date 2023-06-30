Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Whistles Leeds: First look around new Victoria Gate shop with women's clothes, shoes and accessories

Whistles has opened a new standalone shop in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:01 BST

The London-based fashion retailer, known for timeless design and wardrobe staples, launched its new shop in the Victoria Gate on Wednesday. It’s one of five new arrivals in Victoria Leeds this summer, with Phase Eight, Townhouse Nails, Jimmy Fairly and the Whisky Shop also opening stores in the shopping district.

The new Whistles shop is spread over 1102 square feet and houses the latest womenswear collections, including footwear and accessories. We take a look inside.

Whistles opened a new standalone shop in Victoria Gate on Wednesday

1. Whistles

Whistles opened a new standalone shop in Victoria Gate on Wednesday Photo: Giles Rocholl

Spread over 1,102 square feet, the shop houses the latest womenswear collections, including footwear and accessories

2. Whistles

Spread over 1,102 square feet, the shop houses the latest womenswear collections, including footwear and accessories Photo: Giles Rocholl

The shop has a gallery-inspired aesthetic

3. Whistles

The shop has a gallery-inspired aesthetic Photo: Giles Rocholl

The London-based fashion retailer is known for timeless design and wardrobe staples

4. Whistles

The London-based fashion retailer is known for timeless design and wardrobe staples Photo: Giles Rocholl

