Townhouse, which cites Pixie Lott and even Canadian megastar Drake among its loyal followers, will open a new salon in Victoria Gate this month. The salon promises chic interiors, seasonal nail art collections and signature treatment menus.

Treatments include Signature or Luxury Manicures and Pedicures with Polish, Gel, BIAB and Hard Gel Extensions. Customers can maintain their nails with the Townhouse Cuticle Oil, priced at £7, and the salon will fix any chips within seven days of a treatment for free.

Townhouse Leeds, which opens on September 21, will operate self-booking and check-in kiosks, as well as innovative digital colour libraries to pick from. The salon’s opening hours will be 9am-7pm on Monday-Tuesday, 10am-8pm on Wednesday-Friday and 9am-7pm on Saturday-Sunday.

Luxury nail bar Townhouse Leeds will open in Victoria Gate this month (Photo by Mark Hazeldine)

Townhouse founder and creative director Juanita Huber-Millet said: “We are excited to introduce our award-winning treatments to the vibrant Leeds community. Expect our stunning signature interiors, flawless treatments and the expertise of our industry-leading nail artists – offering the ultimate pampering experience.”