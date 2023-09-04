Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Townhouse Leeds: Luxury nail bar loved by Drake and Pixie Lott to open in Victoria Gate

A luxury nail bar that’s a favourite with A-list celebrities is opening in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 4th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Townhouse, which cites Pixie Lott and even Canadian megastar Drake among its loyal followers, will open a new salon in Victoria Gate this month. The salon promises chic interiors, seasonal nail art collections and signature treatment menus.

Treatments include Signature or Luxury Manicures and Pedicures with Polish, Gel, BIAB and Hard Gel Extensions. Customers can maintain their nails with the Townhouse Cuticle Oil, priced at £7, and the salon will fix any chips within seven days of a treatment for free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Townhouse Leeds, which opens on September 21, will operate self-booking and check-in kiosks, as well as innovative digital colour libraries to pick from. The salon’s opening hours will be 9am-7pm on Monday-Tuesday, 10am-8pm on Wednesday-Friday and 9am-7pm on Saturday-Sunday.

Most Popular
Luxury nail bar Townhouse Leeds will open in Victoria Gate this month (Photo by Mark Hazeldine)Luxury nail bar Townhouse Leeds will open in Victoria Gate this month (Photo by Mark Hazeldine)
Luxury nail bar Townhouse Leeds will open in Victoria Gate this month (Photo by Mark Hazeldine)

Townhouse founder and creative director Juanita Huber-Millet said: “We are excited to introduce our award-winning treatments to the vibrant Leeds community. Expect our stunning signature interiors, flawless treatments and the expertise of our industry-leading nail artists – offering the ultimate pampering experience.”

The brand was founded in 2018 and boasts

Related topics:Leeds