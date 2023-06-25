The announcement on the latest developments for the city centre shopping district – which combines the Victoria Quarter, Victoria Gate and John Lewis – comes after Size? completed its relocation to a store that is four times larger than its previous home. The designer trainer and footwear brand is now housed in a three-floor concept space on the trendy King Edward Street, surrounded by the likes of Paul Smith, Fred Perry and Pretty Green.

Among the new arrivals is Phase Eight, which is known for its midi and maxi dresses, bold jumpsuits and head-turning hats. The women’s fashion retailer is scheduled to open its new store in Victoria Leeds by the end of the month. It is one of 14 locations being opened by Phase Eight this year and will be modelled on the flagship store design of its Westfield London branch.

Fellow fashion retailer Whistles will open its new standalone store in the contemporary surroundings of Victoria Gate this month. Known for timeless design, curating must-have pieces and wardrobe signatures that elevate the everyday, the new store will carry the brand’s latest womenswear collections, including footwear and accessories.

Victoria Leeds is welcoming a series of new brands this summer.

Townhouse Nails, a powder pink paradise of beauty and pampering, will be joining Whistles in Victoria Gate as it takes over a unit next door to men’s clothing store Hackett. The luxury salon has built a stellar reputation with its beautiful surroundings, daring nail creations and a flawless finish guarantee.

Meanwhile, cult brand Jimmy Fairly is set to bring its unique style of French eyewear to the Victoria Quarter and premium spirits experts The Whisky Shop will make its new home in County Arcade. Visitors will be able to pick up some of the world’s finest whiskies, including rare bottles and limited-edition exclusives such as The Glenlivet 80-Year-Old Generations Gordon & MacPhail.

Victoria Leeds senior general manager Jo Coburn said: “Retail is constantly evolving, and we are fast becoming the preferred destination not just for shopping, but leisure and lifestyle too. Having a dynamic sense of ‘now’ has never been more important. These new brands are a welcome addition to Victoria Leeds as our brand mix is key to ensuring that our beautiful destination is first on the bucket list when you’re visiting our fantastic city.

‘’It is our aim to create engaging, relevant experiences and events around this mix, that build anticipation and engagement with our customers and ultimately a true sense of belonging to the Victoria Leeds community. From Fashion Weekenders and immersive activations to large-scale artistry and involvement in cultural city trails. We work in collaboration with all our city partners to make Victoria Leeds one of the most inspiring places to visit when you’re in the city centre.”