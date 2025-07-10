Hotel Indigo Leeds, housed within a historic building on Lower Briggate, is set to welcome its first guests next Tuesday (July 15).
From show-stopping rooms to the venues stylish Mediterranean-inspired restaurant The Banksia, we checked out the glamorous new space that’s sure to become a hotspot in the city.
It features everything from Monopoly-themed rooms, to cinematic details paying homage to Leeds as the “birthplace of film”.
Downstairs, The Banksia boasts a flavour-packed small plates menu, with dishes like hummus kavurma, king scallops, and lokma doughnuts, alongside cocktails that pack just as much flair.
Here are 17 stunning sneak peek pictures from inside Hotel Indigo Leeds and The Banksia bar and restaurant -
