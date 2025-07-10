17 stunning sneak peek photos at Hotel Indigo Leeds and Mediterranean restaurant The Banksia ahead of opening

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:53 BST

A stunning new hotel will open to the public in a matter of days - and we were given an exclusive sneak peak inside.

Hotel Indigo Leeds, housed within a historic building on Lower Briggate, is set to welcome its first guests next Tuesday (July 15).

From show-stopping rooms to the venues stylish Mediterranean-inspired restaurant The Banksia, we checked out the glamorous new space that’s sure to become a hotspot in the city.

It features everything from Monopoly-themed rooms, to cinematic details paying homage to Leeds as the “birthplace of film”.

Downstairs, The Banksia boasts a flavour-packed small plates menu, with dishes like hummus kavurma, king scallops, and lokma doughnuts, alongside cocktails that pack just as much flair.

Here are 17 stunning sneak peek pictures from inside Hotel Indigo Leeds and The Banksia bar and restaurant -

Hotel Indigo Leeds will officially open its doors on July 15.

The story of Leeds is particularly prominent in the design of the hotel rooms, with three different design themes that capture elements of the city. This room is board game themed, as a nod to Monopoly's origins in the city.

A spacious bathroom in one of the hotel's suites.

This spacious and stylish room features a large bathtub in the centre.

It's ideal for a relaxing weekend with friends.

A retro phone sits elegantly on the bedside table.

