2 . Briggate in the 1970s

Briggate thronged with people in April 1979. On the left is J.Weir & Son 'the jeweller's who care' and further down, Debenhams. On the right, Dolcies shoe shop is visible on the corner with Albion Place, then Hornes and Hepworths followed by the Army Stores and Peter Lord's far right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net