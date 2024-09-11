Hotel Indigo Leeds: Historic Cosmopolitan Hotel set to reopen in 2025 as 'upper-scale space' in city centre
The Cosmopolitan Hotel, at the corner of Lower Briggate and Swinegate, will now become Hotel Indigo Leeds, as it prepares to reopen after undergoing major renovations.
Inside, the newly opened restaurant Banksia will welcome the “next generation” of travellers, with the aim of integrating the hotel with the local neighbourhood as it promises to welcome all its guests to “come for drinks, work, wine, dine and dance.”
Hotel Indigo’s vice president of global brand management, Carol Hoeller, said the aim of the brand is to “be inseparable from the community to embrace the neighbourhood’s vibrancy and personality and become part of that community”.
She added that the new brand “resonates particularly” with Gen Z and millennial travellers.
For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The hotel will be managed by Countrywide Hotels, and will feature 107 newly refurbished bedrooms, two meeting rooms available for private dining and group bookings, and the Banksia restaurant and bar.
Darren Pratt, managing director of Countryside Hotels, said of the announcement: “The addition of the Hotel Indigo Leeds to the Countrywide portfolio represents an exciting time for our brand.
“With both the Countrywide and Indigo brands evolving into an upper-scale space, the opening of the Hotel Indigo Leeds in Spring 2025 will come at a perfect time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.