One of Leeds’ oldest hotels is set to reopen in 2025 as a new “upper-scale space” after a multi-million pound facelift.

Inside, the newly opened restaurant Banksia will welcome the “next generation” of travellers, with the aim of integrating the hotel with the local neighbourhood as it promises to welcome all its guests to “come for drinks, work, wine, dine and dance.”

The Cosmopolitan Hotel in Leeds city centre will reopen in 2025 as Indigo Hotel Leeds. | Countrywide Hotels

Hotel Indigo’s vice president of global brand management, Carol Hoeller, said the aim of the brand is to “be inseparable from the community to embrace the neighbourhood’s vibrancy and personality and become part of that community”.

She added that the new brand “resonates particularly” with Gen Z and millennial travellers.

The hotel will be managed by Countrywide Hotels, and will feature 107 newly refurbished bedrooms, two meeting rooms available for private dining and group bookings, and the Banksia restaurant and bar.

Darren Pratt, managing director of Countryside Hotels, said of the announcement: “The addition of the Hotel Indigo Leeds to the Countrywide portfolio represents an exciting time for our brand.

“With both the Countrywide and Indigo brands evolving into an upper-scale space, the opening of the Hotel Indigo Leeds in Spring 2025 will come at a perfect time.”