Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano Headingley: 75-year-old Leeds restaurant owner earns red belt in karate
and live on Freeview channel 276
George Psarias may be the oldest in his dojo, but that has not stopped him from mastering his punches, kicks and chops.
The septuagenarian was inspired to take up karate by his energetic grandkids, who practice at the Leeds North Martial Arts Academy.
Joining them for a session earlier this year, he found rhythm in the discipline – and just three months later, he picked up his first self-defence accolade.
“It doesn’t matter how old you are, I still feel very fit,” explained George. “I like the structure, and there’s exercise involved too, it’s not just movement and kicks.”
The karate newbie remembered trying the martial art for the first time back in his student days at the University of Leeds, not long after he moved from Cyprus as a teenager.
But the hobby did not stick and, around 50 years later, it was youngsters Oliver and Alexandros who encouraged him to give it another go.
George said: “I used to take them to their classes and thought, why don’t I join? They were an inspiration to me.”
The businessman is best known as the proprietor of Giorgio’s Ristorante Italiano, in Otley Road, Headingley.
He has been running restaurants for more than 40 years, including the former Olive Tree chain which had branches in Rodley, Headingley and Chapel Allerton.
He said: “Our first restaurant was in Ilkley, but we decided to move to Leeds because it’s a big city. There weren’t many places at first, but now there’s so much variety and so many restaurants.
“It’s good for the customer, but the competition can be difficult. The city centre is full of colourful, exciting places, which is something to be proud of.”
Returning to karate, George expressed pride in his strong punch, but admitted that other moves still need practice. Does he have his sights set on the coveted black belt?
“Oh my God, no,” he laughed. “Hopefully with a bit of luck, I can just move up to the next belt.”