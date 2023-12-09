An award-winning Mediterranean restaurant in Leeds is up for sale.

Gallery FortyOne, located on the A65 in Kirkstall, has its establishment up for sale on the Businesses For Sale website, via agents Sovereign Business Transfer Limited, for £175,000.

The bistro and bar was established in 2011 and won big at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards a few years later in 2015.

It serves homemade food from the Mediterranean, as well as a range of pizzas, pastas and risottos. It also boasts an extensive wine menu.

Gallery FortyOne, located in Kirkstall, is now up for sale for £175,000 as its owners are looking to retire. Photo: Google

But the business is now up for sale as the current owner is looking to “semi retire”, the listing said.

The listing added: “With a history of satisfied customers and excellent reviews. The business has earned a solid reputation in the local community.

“The business location lends itself to a variety of catering opportunities such as supper clubs, weddings, funerals, Christmas parties and all important birthday celebrations. All the listed catering could be developed by the new owner thus enhancing the already positive revenue.”

The premise currently has an alcohol licence which allows sales all days of the week, from 11am-11pm, and can seat 70 to 100 diners internally and more than 40 outside.