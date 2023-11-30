A new restaurant is coming to Leeds with authentic Greek food, beers and coffee this December.

Olive Tree Brasserie will be opening on South Parade, in the former Stockdales building, following a a £700,000 investment on December 11.

This Leeds restaurant will be the fourth Olive Tree joining branches in Lytham, Chester, and Stockton Heath, with the brand planning further expansion across the north.

Olive Tree Brasserie will offer a private dining area for special occasions, meetings and corporate events, a perfect place for a Christmas Party.

Olive Tree Brasserie will be opening on S Parade, in the city centre, on December 11 serving authentic Greek food. Photo: Olive Tree Brasserie

The venue will have a variety of menus available, from a la carte and prix fixe to the bottomless brunch and new daily specials, serving Greek-inspired food.

Mediterranean favourites such as Padron peppers, lamb kleftiko, moussaka, kebabs and dolmades will be available at Olive Tree Brasserie alongside lesser-known Greek dishes such as honey pastourma.

The restaurant aims to also serve a large range of vegetarian and vegan options that are locally-sourced.

In the evenings, the Leeds venue will take it up a notch with their resident DJ providing the perfect soundtrack to enjoy late night dining.

Olive Tree Brasserie also has authentic Greek beers, coffee and rare spirits on offer. There is also an extensive cocktail menu with drinks such as a mastiha mojito, made with a spirit created from the resin of an evergreen Greek tree, Olive Tree espressotini, which features hazelnut liqueur, and the cranberry and clementine sangria, a Spanish classic with a Greek twist.