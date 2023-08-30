Fears around late-night noise at Leeds Dock if a new alcohol licence is granted have been “blown out of proportion”, those behind the application insist.

Eighteen local residents have objected to plans for the public realm space at the Dock to be covered by booze and music licences which would run until 10pm every night. A council hearing next week will determine whether or not it can be granted.

Many of those objecting say they fear constant disturbance if it’s approved, while others have cited a possible increase in crime if large crowds are drawn to the area. But Allied London, which owns and manages the public realm space at Leeds Dock and is behind the application, claims neighbours have nothing to fear.

Alex Webb, from the company, said the licence would cover annual events such as Light Night and the Waterfront Festival, while also allowing street food traders to stay later and sell beer.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Webb said: “A lot of the concerns have been blown out of proportion. We’re not going to get Metallica and have thousands of people there while we’re blasting out music. We’re reasonable people and we’re not going to do anything crazy.

“The street food vendors come Monday to Friday at lunchtime, which means a lot of the residents miss them because they’re at work during the days. Having the licence means the vendors can stay later on after working hours and they can sell alcohol to people who’ve got home from work. That’s basically it.”

Mr Webb insisted his company had “neither the appetite nor the budget” to hold large-scale music concerts in the space.

Should the application be approved by Leeds Council, the number of specific one-off events catering for up to 500 people would be limited to three across 12 months.

Mr Webb said two of these would be the annual Waterfront Festival and Light Night, while giving them flexibility to add in another, such as a party during the Olympics, down the line. He said having the licence year-round would help “cut paperwork” for the company, as they would no longer have to apply for temporary event notices (TENs), which cover one-off festivals.

But among the written objections submitted to the council, one local resident said: “These events may finish at 10pm, but people will not disperse straight away. People under the influence of alcohol are generally loud, argumentative and anti-social.

“We have enough of this behaviour from people leaving The Canary and New Dock when events are being held.”

Another said: “I would ask the organisers, ‘would they like revellers and loud noise around their homes at these hours on a regular basis’?

“A few may be palatable, but on a regular basis, no.”

Another insisted the area is a residential area “first and foremost” adding that there’d been various events held “with little regard for residents and their wellbeing”.

The area’s three local ward councillors, Paul Wray, Mohammed Iqbal and Ed Carlisle, have also objected to the application.