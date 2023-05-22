A message has been issued on the website of First4Solar stating that it has gone into administration and that the “uncompleted customer order book” has been acquired by Contact Solar Ltd.

The Yorkshire Evening Post was contacted by numerous customers of First4Solar from across the UK complaining that they had paid deposits last year and were still waiting for work to be completed after multiple installation dates were missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers of First4Solar, which was registered as being based on Park Square East in Leeds, said they felt “scammed and let down” and a Facebook group for disgruntled people to share their experiences has acquired over 650 members.

First4Solar was registered at Vicarage Chambers on Park Square East in Leeds

Two weeks ago a letter was sent to customers awaiting their systems to be fitted from the co-director of Firsr4Solar David Hawkins, in which he said that the business was in “advanced discussions” for another company to purchase the company’s assets. He said that the buyer would “complete all outstanding contracts”.

Another statement has now been placed on the company’s website accredited to Contact Solar Ltd that reads: “As you may be aware, Tanrec Limited t/a First4Solar have gone into administration on May 18, 2023.

"We, Contact Solar Ltd, have adopted the uncompleted customer order book from Tanrec Ltd. The good news is, that depending on your deposit amount paid, we will now be fulfilling your installation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Contact Solar Ltd has been in the solar industry for many years and focus heavily on five star customer service.

"We are assessing the status of a large number of existing contracts, in particular customers who have been awaiting an installation. To allow our team to operate in the most efficient manner possible, it is important to allow us to contact you.

"We appreciate that many customers will have experienced frustration, however, please trust that a member of our team will be in touch at the earliest opportunity.