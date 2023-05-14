Leeds news you can trust since 1890
First4Solar: Leeds solar panel company that 'fobbed off customers' issues update on its future

A Leeds-based solar panel company that has been accused of “fobbing off” customers after taking thousands of pounds in deposits has issued an update on its future.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th May 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

Customers from across the UK have complained of paying deposits months ago to First 4 Solar and not having the equipment installed, with multiple scheduled dates being missed.

Multiple people shared stories with the Yorkshire Evening Post of paying deposits and feeling “scammed and let down”. A Facebook group was also set up of disgruntled customers in recent weeks that has so far attracted over 500 members.

On the company’s website, it states that it is registered at Park Square East in Leeds and operates from Wakefield.

First4Solar is registered as being based at `Park Square East in LeedsFirst4Solar is registered as being based at `Park Square East in Leeds
In light of the complaints the company’s co-director David Hawkins apologised and said the company had “overpromised” and “underdelivered” to some customers. He also blamed supply chain issues but said that the company was working through the “pipeline of jobs”.

A letter was sent to customers that are awaiting their systems to be fitted earlier this week, in which he said that the business is in “advanced discussions” for another company to purchase the company’s assets. He said that the buyer would “complete all outstanding contracts”.

In the message he wrote: “We are writing to you as you have contracted with First4Solar (Tanrec Ltd). As you may be aware the business has recently experienced some difficulties and after discussions with the Directors of the company, they have confirmed they are in advanced discussions with another HIES member, who is looking to purchase the company’s assets including its order book and who would complete all the outstanding contracts, i.e., at no additional cost to you than that in your original contract.

"We anticipate that a conclusion to the discussion will be reached by next week, therefore we will update you by Friday, May 19, 2023.

“We appreciate your patience in the matter and rest assured we are working hard behind the scenes towards a positive outcome. In the meantime, if you have cancelled your contract and are waiting for your monies to be returned, then you could contact your credit card, finance provider or bank using the details below.”

