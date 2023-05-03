Dozens of customers from across the UK have complained online of paying deposits months ago to First 4 Solar, which is registered on its website as being based at Park Square East in Leeds. However, the customers say they are still chasing the company to have solar panels installed after multiple dates were missed.

And a number of people have shares stories of similar issues with the Yorkshire Evening Post. The company has apologised and accepted it “overpromised” to some of its customers – and “underdelivered”.

There have been dozens of poor reviews of First 4 Solar on Trust Pilot and Google in recent weeks, with many people reporting experiences of paying deposits and not having work carried out.

Adam Howarth said that he organises three dates with First 4 Solar for the solar panels to be installed but each time they were cancelled.

One person wrote: “Same as everybody else, paid my deposit June 22 and many promised install dates have come and gone, followed by a pack of lies when I called them. Now they won't even answer the phone or return emails or calls."

A Facebook group was also set up on Friday (April 28) where disgruntled customers are encouraged to share their experiences. So far over 160 people have joined.

Adam Howarth told the YEP that he paid the company a deposit of £2,600 in July 2022 for a solar panel battery system on his roof. He said that he had done his research and found that the company was highly-rated online at the time.

Mr Howarth, who lives in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, said that within weeks of paying the deposit a surveyor came to inspect his home and he felt confident that the panels would be installed in the 16 to 20 week period that he had agreed with First 4 Solar.

First4Solar is registered as being based at Vicarage Chambers in Leeds, but after visiting the YEP was told that the company does not have an office there.

However, when the 20 week period came around in November last year he said he hadn’t heard anything. He said: “I rang to ask what was going on and they said they were struggling to get the parts. I then asked when they would get them and they said March and then I had to ask for a date. It was constantly me pushing for information from them.”

Mr Howarth said he gave the company the “benefit of the doubt” but when the March date came he hadn’t heard anything. He said he rang multiple times before finally getting through and being told that they couldn’t install the panels due to “adverse weather conditions”.

Another date was set for April 20 but Mr Howarth again didn’t hear anything. He tried calling the company but found that the phones were now being answered by a third party company taking messages.

He said: "They have basically fobbed everybody off.” Mr Howarth added that “alarm bells started going off” and he has since demanded a refund from First 4 Solar, but has not received a reply, and is also seeking a refund with his credit card company.

He said: "They were really good at the beginning with me and I checked the reviews and they were averaging about 4.6 out of five online but now that has plummeted. Everyone’s saying the exact same thing has happened to them. In some cases they have missed five or six instalment dates.”

Mr Howarth added that he has reported the company to Trading Standards, saying that the whole situation was “really fishy”. He added: “It’s been a waste of time. It’s the fact I’ve had to chase them.

"I feel absolutely scammed and let down. It could’ve gone with someone else and had them installed 30 weeks ago.”

Ian Fairbairn, who lives in Rhyl, North Wales, said he paid a deposit of £3,188.16 in July last year on a credit card and that since then three agreed installation dates have been missed.

He said: “I’ve called them 28 times and had broken assurances of call backs. We normally go on holiday in the winter but we didn’t so that we could be around in case they showed up. Of course, they never did.

"The last call we had was on the answer machine saying they couldn’t make an installation date and that someone would contact us in the next week, which never happened. It’s just been horrendous. It’s shameful what they’re doing.

“On a positive note I've had success at credit card chargeback so my deposit is coming back to me.”

He said that he has reported the company to the BBC programme Watchdog and a consumer protection agency. Other customers have said they have reported First4Solar to Action Fraud and Trading Standards.

The YEP attended the company’s address in Leeds for a comment but was told that they do not have an office on site and haven’t done for years. All mail is being forwarded to the trading address at Paragon Business Park in Wakefield.

In response, David Hawkins, of First4Solar said: “I can only apologise to those customers for the poor service they received. The standard fell far below what they should expect and for that I am truly sorry.

“Since 2015 we have installed more than 8,000 solar PV systems, but 2022 proved to be a very difficult year. We had many problems with supply chains, due to issues beyond our control, such as the war in Ukraine, the ongoing impact of Covid and the energy crisis. This did lead to longer lead times. And we accept that we did over-promise to some customers – and we did under-deliver.

