It comes as an official opening date and new pictures of the White’s Rose new Marks and Spencer ‘megastore’ were released. The new M&S is set to open in the large premises vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed amid the fallout of the pandemic.

Last week Michael Chappell spoke of his delight after landing a job at the upcoming M&S store – his first role for three years. Michael, who has autism and learning difficulties, had previously spoken to the YEP about how he had “absolutely loved” his role working at the Debenham’s Café, before being offered an interview at the new store.

While there are currently no more jobs going at the new store, the following spots are currently open at the White Rose and they could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student looking for a part-time job.

A wide range of roles are currently available at the White Rose. Picture: James Hardisty

Build-A-Bear – Sales Associate

Sales Assistants are fun, genuine, and team oriented individuals who contribute to store sales and guest satisfaction by providing individual and groups of guests a unique and memorable "WOW" experience.

Deneco's – Barista / Café Staff

The successful candidate will have customer service experience and be responsible for preparing pancakes, coffee making and serving desserts for eat in & take away.

Skechers – Supervisor

Candidates will be expected to support in leading, coaching and developing the team to meet and exceed sales plan as well as helping to drive results through an impeccably presented sales floor.

ProCook – Sales Advisor

Works with the Store Manager and rest of the team to exceed sales targets while providing excellent customer service.

White Rose – Customer Service Ambassador

The White are looking for a confident, outgoing individuals to join their expanding Customer Experience Team. They want people who will sparkle and provide a ‘warm Yorkshire welcome’ to every visitor.

Beaverbrooks | Sales Assistant

Candidates will be expected to know how to encourage love and appreciation for our products, by knowing each one of them and what makes them special.