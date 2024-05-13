Every new job opening at White Rose and Trinity Shopping Centres in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 13th May 2024, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A host of new job openings have become available in Leeds.

Home to hundreds of stores respectively, the White Rose Shopping Centre, located in south Leeds, and Trinity Shopping Centre, at the heart of the city centre, remain among the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Despite losing a number of popular stores during the Covid-19 pandemic, White Rose recently celebrated the opening of some brand new sites. Trinity meanwhile celebrated its 10th birthday last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
White Rose and Trinity remain among the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Pictures: UmpfWhite Rose and Trinity remain among the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Pictures: Umpf
White Rose and Trinity remain among the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Pictures: Umpf

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Millie’s Cookies and Nespresso.

White Rose jobs

Job: Build-a-Bear - Sales Associate

Contract: Four Hours per week/Permanent

Sales Assistants are fun, genuine, and team-oriented individuals who contribute to store sales and guest satisfaction goals by providing individual and groups of Guests a unique and memorable experience.

Job: William Merrit - Shopmobility Operative

Contract: 30 Hours per week/Permanent

The Shopmobility scheme hires manual wheelchairs and powered scooters to people with limited mobility to shop and explore White Rose.

Job: Millie’s Cookies | Team Member

Contract: 16 Hours per week/Permanent

Successful applicants will be the face of Millie’s Cookies customer service, where your passion for excellence meets their commitment to exceeding expectations.

Trinity jobs

Job: Nespresso - Retail Sales Assistant

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Contract: £12 per hour + Potential Bonus + Excellent Benefits

If you can demonstrate a strong understanding of the retail and competitive environment in which the Nespresso business operates, you could contribute to the growing success of the brand.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Job: Space NK - Beauty Advisor

Contract: 8 Hours per week

The Beauty Advisor’s main responsibility is to achieve sales and KPI’s target through a customer first approach. With passion and enthusiasm, they are an ambassador for the brand.

Related topics:LeedsWhite Rose Shopping CentreTrinity LeedsJobs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.