Every new job opening at White Rose and Trinity Shopping Centres in Leeds
Home to hundreds of stores respectively, the White Rose Shopping Centre, located in south Leeds, and Trinity Shopping Centre, at the heart of the city centre, remain among the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.
Despite losing a number of popular stores during the Covid-19 pandemic, White Rose recently celebrated the opening of some brand new sites. Trinity meanwhile celebrated its 10th birthday last year.
Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Millie’s Cookies and Nespresso.
Job: Build-a-Bear - Sales Associate
Contract: Four Hours per week/Permanent
Sales Assistants are fun, genuine, and team-oriented individuals who contribute to store sales and guest satisfaction goals by providing individual and groups of Guests a unique and memorable experience.
Job: William Merrit - Shopmobility Operative
Contract: 30 Hours per week/Permanent
The Shopmobility scheme hires manual wheelchairs and powered scooters to people with limited mobility to shop and explore White Rose.
Job: Millie’s Cookies | Team Member
Contract: 16 Hours per week/Permanent
Successful applicants will be the face of Millie’s Cookies customer service, where your passion for excellence meets their commitment to exceeding expectations.
Contract: £12 per hour + Potential Bonus + Excellent Benefits
If you can demonstrate a strong understanding of the retail and competitive environment in which the Nespresso business operates, you could contribute to the growing success of the brand.
Contract: 8 Hours per week
