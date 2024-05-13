Every new job opening at White Rose and Trinity Shopping Centres in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A host of new job openings have become available in Leeds.

Home to hundreds of stores respectively, the White Rose Shopping Centre, located in south Leeds, and Trinity Shopping Centre, at the heart of the city centre, remain among the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White Rose and Trinity remain among the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Pictures: Umpf

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Millie’s Cookies and Nespresso.

Job: Build-a-Bear - Sales Associate

Contract: Four Hours per week/Permanent

Sales Assistants are fun, genuine, and team-oriented individuals who contribute to store sales and guest satisfaction goals by providing individual and groups of Guests a unique and memorable experience.

Job: William Merrit - Shopmobility Operative

Contract: 30 Hours per week/Permanent

The Shopmobility scheme hires manual wheelchairs and powered scooters to people with limited mobility to shop and explore White Rose.

Job: Millie’s Cookies | Team Member

Contract: 16 Hours per week/Permanent

Successful applicants will be the face of Millie’s Cookies customer service, where your passion for excellence meets their commitment to exceeding expectations.

Job: Nespresso - Retail Sales Assistant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contract: £12 per hour + Potential Bonus + Excellent Benefits

If you can demonstrate a strong understanding of the retail and competitive environment in which the Nespresso business operates, you could contribute to the growing success of the brand.

Job: Space NK - Beauty Advisor

Contract: 8 Hours per week