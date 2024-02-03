Dunkin' Donuts Bond Street: Popular coffee and doughnut chain announces closure of its last Leeds site
A popular coffee and doughnut chain has announced the closure of its Leeds city centre store.
Dunkin', formerly Dunkin' Donuts, opened a store in the bustling Bond Street in late 2022.
It was located in between the temporarily closed Pret A Manger and Asian restaurant and takeaway Wok to Walk.
However, shoppers and passersby have noticed that the store has remained shut for the past few weeks.
In a statement made to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a spokesperson for Dunkin' said the chain had to make the "difficult decision" to close the Bond Street store following an evaluation of customer satisfaction. It served its last customers on January 14.
The full statement said: "QFM, the licensee for Dunkin’ UK, routinely evaluates its stores to ensure the utmost customer satisfaction, and it has made the difficult decision to close the Leeds store on Bond Street.
"We have ensured every member of staff who could have been affected by this closure has been redeployed to the next nearest Dunkin’. All other Dunkin’ UK stores will continue to operate as normal.
"We appreciate the continued loyalty of our customers and partners and thank all for their support."
Dunkin' opened its first store in Leeds in Merrion Street back in 2015. It neighboured popular nightclub Pryzm, which has also just announced its permanent closure, and shut its doors four years later.