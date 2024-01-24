Greggs on Merrion Street in Leeds city centre broken into overnight as police erect cordon
A Greggs restaurant in Leeds city centre has been broken into overnight.
West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation and a cordon has been erected around the takeaway restaurant on Merrion Street this morning (Wednesday).
Pictures shared by the owner of the Chilli Shop next door show that the glass windows of the front door has been smashed.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are investigating following a burglary at Greggs in Merrion Street, Leeds which is believed to have occurred at around 3.50am today (Wednesday).
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13240042748.
"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online."