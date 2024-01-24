Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation and a cordon has been erected around the takeaway restaurant on Merrion Street this morning (Wednesday).

Pictures shared by the owner of the Chilli Shop next door show that the glass windows of the front door has been smashed.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are investigating following a burglary at Greggs in Merrion Street, Leeds which is believed to have occurred at around 3.50am today (Wednesday).

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13240042748.