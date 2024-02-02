12 nostalgic photos inside Oceana and Pryzm as Leeds nightclub announces closure

A generation of party-goers enjoyed a night at Pryzm located in the Merrion Centre on Woodhouse Lane. That was until February 2024 when the owners confirmed that the nightclub which opened in 2014, has closed its doors for good. Those of an older ilk will remember Oceana in the same premises, a nightclub which boasted a boudoir and ski lodge. These photos take you inside both nightspots and are sure to evoke happy, if not hazy, memories of nights to remember. READ MORE: Your definitive guide to the Leeds nightclubs we have loved and lost LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook