12 nostalgic photos inside Oceana and Pryzm as Leeds nightclub announces closure

Revellers are mourning the closure of a popular Leeds city centre nightclub.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:37 GMT

A generation of party-goers enjoyed a night at Pryzm located in the Merrion Centre on Woodhouse Lane. That was until February 2024 when the owners confirmed that the nightclub which opened in 2014, has closed its doors for good. Those of an older ilk will remember Oceana in the same premises, a nightclub which boasted a boudoir and ski lodge. These photos take you inside both nightspots and are sure to evoke happy, if not hazy, memories of nights to remember. READ MORE: Your definitive guide to the Leeds nightclubs we have loved and lost LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Lights flood the dancefloor

1. Inside Pryzm

Lights flood the dancefloor Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Did you dance the night away?

2. Inside Pryzm

Did you dance the night away? Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Is this the Pryzm you remember?

3. Inside Pryzm

Is this the Pryzm you remember? Photo: Bruce Rollinson

An interesting colour palette provided a backdrop for revellers.

4. Inside Pryzm

An interesting colour palette provided a backdrop for revellers. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Row upon row of spirits for revellers to slurp.

5. Inside Pryzm

Row upon row of spirits for revellers to slurp. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Bottle upon bottle of spirits tempted revellers.

6. Inside Pryzm

Bottle upon bottle of spirits tempted revellers. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

