Owners of Pryzm, located in the Merrion Centre on Woodhouse Lane, have confirmed that the city centre nightclub has closed its doors for good.

Last week, the YEP confirmed that the nightclub, a staple of the Leeds nightlife scene since its opening in 2014, was at risk of closure as the company prepared to call in administrators as part of a "restructuring".

The nightclub's official closure was confirmed in a statement received by the YEP this morning.

Peter Marks, Chairman of REKOM UK: “Following a review of our business, we were unable to reach an agreement with our landlord and have been forced to hand back the lease of PRYZM Leeds. Sadly, this means the club has closed and our team has been made redundant.

“While we understand the impact this will have on the local late-night economy, it’s important to recognise that this decision follows an extremely difficult period for the sector, due to the combination of the cost-of-living crisis hitting younger generations and students particularly hard,

"As well as the rising costs including the national minimum wage which particularly affects Hospitality, alongside increased business rates and many other costs of operating.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our guests and teams who have made PRYZM Leeds such an iconic venue for a great night out over the years.”

In 2022, Mr Marks said the company was planning to open a minimum of 10 more bars, citing attendance back to pre-pandemic levels.